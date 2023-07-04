Canberra mortgage holders might be breathing a sigh of relief this month, but the impact of the previous 12 rate rises is likely weighing heavy.
At its monthly meeting on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank decided to the hold the official cash rate at 4.1 per cent.
Despite the reprieve, the 12 rate rises since May 2022 have added $2085 each month to the repayments on a median Canberra house purchased before the rate hikes, Canstar modelling showed.
A dozen rate rises has added $1207 to the loan on a median Canberra unit.
Canstar finance expert Steve Mickenbecker said borrowers might already be "buckling under the pressure" of previous rate rises.
"Buyers who jumped into the market borrowing up to their limit in the lead up to the first Reserve Bank rate increase in May last year will particularly be feeling the pain," he said.
"Two more rate increases will see repayments absorbing around 45 per cent of borrowers' before-tax income, well and truly at stress levels."
The good news, however, was the near record level of refinancing that occurred in May, Mr Mickenbecker said.
He said the trend was likely to continue as home owners searched for ways to save.
A very slim minority of experts and economists correctly predicted a pause in July, in a monthly survey conducted by comparison website Finder.
Of the 39 panelists surveyed, 19 correctly predicted the cash rate would hold.
Finder head of consumer research Graham Cooke said home owners should "buckle up for further hikes this year".
"The latest inflation figures made a strong case for the RBA to pause its series of rate hikes," he said.
"However, the RBA repeatedly states that its intention is to get inflation all the way to the target rate of 2 to 3 per cent and we aren't there yet."
More than half of the respondents (14 out of 26) did not expect average home values to continue rising this year if the cash rate goes higher.
National home values increased in June but the pace of growth slowed, the latest CoreLogic index revealed.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said while there was a pause this month, the Reserve Bank "kept the door open for a rate hike in August".
Further rises could lead to more borrowers falling behind on repayments, he said.
"As more borrowers are exposed to higher interest rates, either via rising variable mortgage rates or the expiration of fixed rates, we are likely to see a progressive increase in mortgage arrears, albeit from record lows last year," Mr Lawless said.
"While the portion of borrowers falling behind on their repayment schedule is likely to rise, Australia's unemployment rate is forecast to remain below 5 per cent, which should help to prevent a material blowout in mortgage arrears."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.