The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Book now for Dami Im, Barbie day, Spilt Milk and Stonefest

July 5 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Post Malone. Picture supplied
Post Malone. Picture supplied

Dami Im

Singer-songwriter Dami Im is coming to The Street Theatre on Friday, July 14 at 8pm to showcase her new EP In Between alongside all her biggest hits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.