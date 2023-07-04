This music festival returns to the University of Canberra for the first time since the COVID pandemic. on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The lineup of artists includes British alt indie-rock artist Bakar, Australian indie darlings Ball Park Music, pop singer-songwriter Becca Hatch and Kamilaroi-Samoan singer-songwriter Becca Hatchas well as others including Ike(from)Pluto, smartcasual and Sophie Edwards. See: stonefest.com.au.