Singer-songwriter Dami Im is coming to The Street Theatre on Friday, July 14 at 8pm to showcase her new EP In Between alongside all her biggest hits.
At Eurovision she represented Australia and finished as runner-up, has cemented her status as Eurovision royalty.
See: thestreet.org.au.
Get ready to step into a world of pink and glamour in London Circuit in the city on September 2 and 3, 2023.
It will be a day filled with entertainment, nostalgia, and endless Barbie-inspired fun.
There will be VIP movie giveaways, themed cocktails, singing along to Aqua's Barbie Girl, trivia sessions and more.
See: zip-tickets.com.
This year's Spilt Milk music festival will be heading to Exhibition Park in Canberra on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
This year's lineup of Australian and foreign talent will include American star Post Malone (in his first Australian festival appearance since 2018), Australian star Dom Dolla, Atlanta's Latto making her Australian debut, Tkay Maidza, Peach PRC, Ocean Alley, and others.
For your best chance to lock in tickets, head to Spilt Milk's website to register for presale access before tickets are released at 8am on Tuesday, July 11.
Fans who miss out on the presale will have a second chance at tickets with the general admission release happening at 8am on Thursday, July 13. See: spilt-milk.com.au,
This music festival returns to the University of Canberra for the first time since the COVID pandemic. on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The lineup of artists includes British alt indie-rock artist Bakar, Australian indie darlings Ball Park Music, pop singer-songwriter Becca Hatch and Kamilaroi-Samoan singer-songwriter Becca Hatchas well as others including Ike(from)Pluto, smartcasual and Sophie Edwards. See: stonefest.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.