The Sydney Thunder has declared its long-term commitment to Canberra, keen to make sure the team has an ongoing presence in the capital even as the Big Bash season adjusts to cutbacks.
The Canberra Times can reveal the Thunder has locked in its two matches for Manuka Oval next season, starting with a clash against the Brisbane Heat on December 12 and then back a month later to play the Adelaide Strikers on January 14.
Manuka will also host Australia v South Africa in two Twenty20 women's clashes and a men's one-day international between Australia and the West Indies later in the summer.
But a schedule clash with the lead up to the home international summer for both Big Bash games will rob Canberrans of the chance to see Thunder star David Warner, Lord's Long Room favourite Usman Khawaja for the Heat or Ashes villain Alex Carey for the Strikers.
The Thunder will play two of five home games in Canberra after Cricket Australia slashed the fixture list and reduced the number of games from 61 to 44.
The changes threatened to impact the last year of the Thunder's deal with the ACT government to play two games at Manuka, but the parties have agreed to stick with the status quo.
It means the Thunder will play two of its allocated five home games in Canberra, but beyond this year is uncertain. It's likely the cut to home games will mean a cut to Canberra content given the Thunder is playing 40 per cent of its home games at Manuka this season.
Thunder boss Andrew Gilchrist said the franchise would launch negotiations for a new deal in the not to distant future.
"The discussions between the club and the government were really good and we've got a good relationship," Gilchrist said.
"We both want the same thing. We want to take content to Canberra and we also want to put on a really good show. We've got an agreement in place for this year, we'll play two games - two really good games when you look at the draw - and then we'll work through it.
"All clubs were working through the same thing with the reduced season and we're really happy with where finished and settled.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"[Negotiations for beyond this season] will happen down the track ... we had to action some things pretty urgently off the back of the reduced season so we're working through it all."
The clash against the Heat in December will be the Thunder's first of the season while the showdown with Adelaide will be a redemption mission after the Strikers destroyed the Thunder batting line up last year.
The Strikers ripped through the Thunder line-up to dismiss the team for just 15 runs in a result that shocked the Big Bash world.
"So that will be a good one for Canberra," Gilchrist said.
"It was like nothing I've ever felt or seen before. But the team put that in perspective and [coach] Trevor Bayliss put it best when he said a loss is a loss. It doesn't matter if it's a big loss, or a one-run loss. It's just a loss.
"We flew to Melbourne the next day and almost beat the Renegades. [The 15 runs] isn't a record we want to hold, but we have moved on."
The Thunder will host coaching clinics and different events in Canberra over the coming months to build up support and hope the city's cricket fans jump on board to take up memberships.
"Canberra has always shown us strong support and the boys love playing at Manuka Oval," Gilchrist said.
"We've played some really good cricket there and the two teams that are coming this season - especially the Heat to start - we've got a great rivalry."
The Thunder have recruited former Test opener Cameron Bancroft to bolster their squad for next season. Gilchrist described him as the most in-demand player on the Big Bash market during the off-season after scoring 351 runs at an average of 51 in 11 games for Perth last season.
The Thunder made the finals last season, but lost a rain-affected elimination match against the Heat.
The rematch at Manuka for the upcoming season will be played two days before Australia's Test series against Pakistan begins in Perth.
Gilchrist hopes cricket fans will ride a wave of momentum into the Australian summer, with Ashes controversy dominating conversations during the football seasons and the men's one-day World Cup to precede the domestic campaign.
But Cricket Australia has taken a less is more approach to the men's Big Bash, deciding it was time to contract in an attempt to recapture the excitement and buzz of years gone by.
The eight teams will play 10 regular-season games before a four-game finals series. The full schedule is expected to be finalised by the end of this week, with the rest of the domestic calendar - including the Prime Minister's XI game and the women's seasons - to follow.
"The club's in good shape. We've got a few more announcements to come over the next little while to lead into summer and we're coming off the back of hosting the first home final in our history," Gilchrist said.
"There are some good talking points and we're putting together a good squad ... we think we can go deep."
Tuesday, December 12: Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat at Manuka Oval, 7.15pm
Sunday, January 14: Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers at Manuka Oval, 7.15pm
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.