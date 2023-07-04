The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Breaking

Sydney Thunder to play Adelaide and Brisbane in Big Bash at Manuka Oval

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
July 5 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sydney Thunder have locked in their fixture dates to play at Manuka. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The Sydney Thunder have locked in their fixture dates to play at Manuka. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Sydney Thunder has declared its long-term commitment to Canberra, keen to make sure the team has an ongoing presence in the capital even as the Big Bash season adjusts to cutbacks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.