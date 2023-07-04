The head of the directorate responsible for the Emergency Services Agency has told staff he is carefully considering the recommendations of a management review before releasing them.
The unions which represent firefighters and paramedics employed by the agency on Tuesday called for the review to be made public.
Justice and Community Safety Directorate director-general Richard Glenn told staff he had received the review and would share more information about an "action plan" shortly.
"An action plan will be developed to guide the implementation of the recommendations. A key component of this plan will be identifying the areas where staff can actively participate and contribute to this process," Mr Glenn's email to staff said.
The Transport Workers' Union, which represents paramedics, and the United Firefighters Union called for the review's report to be released publicly.
Mr Glenn in March commissioned former Ambulance Victoria chief executive Tony Walker to conduct the review.
Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman said in answer to a Legislative Assembly question on notice about 40 current Emergency Services Agency staff had attended consultation sessions.
"The review will identify short and long-term opportunities for optimisation of future capabilities," Mr Gentleman said.
Mr Gentleman on Tuesday said the review's report had been provided to the Justice and Community Safety Directorate on June 30.
"The report has recommendations that will be implemented over the coming months. As the report involved staff consultation, these staff should and will be informed of the report before the release," he said.
Mr Gentleman received a "high-level briefing" on Monday and would be formally briefed within the coming week.
"It is important that this process is carried out properly and remains mindful of any ESA staff involved. The ESA is an extremely high functioning, high performing agency and there is no doubt on their ability to carry out their duties," he said.
United Firefighters Union ACT branch secretary Greg McConville said staff were anxious to see the findings of the review and its release would provide certainty.
"There's an expression I learnt from the ESA commissioner: bad news is not like wine, it doesn't improve with time. I strongly agree with that sentiment," Mr McConville said.
The Emergency Services Agency has faced intense criticism from unions.
The agency on Tuesday confirmed it was conducting a "thorough review" of an incident where paramedics attended a snow-covered area without proper alpine protection equipment.
"This review will identify any gaps or shortcomings and help us refine our protocols to ensure that our paramedics are adequately prepared for all potential scenarios, including unforeseen weather conditions," an ACT government spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman said the safety and wellbeing of frontline workers was the ACT Ambulance Service's highest priority.
But the Transport Workers' Union official Ben Sweaney said the agency's management continued to fail to support ACT paramedics.
The union said the agency had failed to deliver protective clothing, a dedicated specialist vehicle and training to paramedics.
Paramedics represented by the union in May said they wanted to split from the Emergency Services Agency and accused its commissioner, Georgeina Whelan, of running a "dictatorship".
The firefighters' union in June said the Emergency Services Agency had become a "hindrance" to the firefighting service.
Mr McConville said the agency should no longer be allowed to handle the ACT firefighting service's operational issues and amounted to "lead in the saddlebags" of firefighters.
Mr Gentleman last month swatted away any suggestion the Emergency Services Agency was too top heavy and unable to adequately support frontline firefighters and paramedics.
"I have every confidence in the ESA and the ESA commissioner," Mr Gentleman said in Legislative Assembly question time on June 8.
The Emergency Services Agency breached the ACT's procurement guidelines in its purchase of a $1.6 million Rosenbauer hybrid-electric fire truck, the ACT Audit Office last week revealed.
The audit found a litany of issues linked to the purchase, including a lack of accurate technical information from the manufacturer, a lack of proper operational assessment, and a rushed sign-off so the ESA could elevate its reputational status by being the first in Australia to buy one.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
