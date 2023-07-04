The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT mulls Emergency Services Agency review recommendations as unions call for its release

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman, right, with Emergency Services Agency commissioner Georgeina Whelan. Picture by Karleen Minney
Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman, right, with Emergency Services Agency commissioner Georgeina Whelan. Picture by Karleen Minney

The head of the directorate responsible for the Emergency Services Agency has told staff he is carefully considering the recommendations of a management review before releasing them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.