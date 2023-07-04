The Brick is sick of seeing the Blues lose and is demanding a change.
Raiders two-time premiership winner Glenn Lazarus put his hand up to get back involved with NSW Origin camp after being left "really disappointed" by the entire approach of the Blues in recent years.
"I'd love to be a part of it, but I wouldn't want to coach," he told The Canberra Times.
"That's one thing you miss when you retire, being around a group of men striving to win football games."
Lazarus was with the Blues staff before in 2012, when NSW lost the series to Queensland after a one-point defeat in the decider.
He and fellow rugby league great Mal Meninga shared their dismay at Raiders back-rower Hudson Young being omitted from the Blues for game three on July 12, but the problems don't stop there.
From baffling selection decisions, to the under-performance of star players and the navy blue jerseys, Lazarus believes NSW have completely lost their way.
"I honestly believe they lost the series in the selection room before game one," Lazarus told The Canberra Times.
"I don't think they picked the right type of players.
"I look at the coaching staff in NSW, and they're all winners in that arena, but there is a real difference between a quality first-grader and an Origin player.
"Even wearing dark blue jerseys in game one ... I hate to say this, but Queensland are doing Origin perfectly.
"I just feel we've dropped the ball, from administration right through to coaching - we've forgotten what it takes to win Origin games."
Lazarus conceded that while injuries have played their part, it's not the reason the Blues lost the 2023 Origin series, and admitted that coach Brad Fittler is likely facing the axe as a result.
"We pick the most talented side, but three of the last four years we haven't won. So what does that tell you? They're losing it in between their ears," he said.
"They're talking about Freddy [Fittler] being sacked and he probably has to be.
"If he doesn't, that's fine too, but he's going to have to change his mindset and look to the past to go forward.
"You've got to pick players that are going to do everything possible to win games and I don't think NSW as a whole have that at the moment."
Lazarus, who won five of nine Origin series he played in, said Young was a prime example of a player with "all the qualities of an Origin player" that NSW was missing.
"I felt sorry for him," he said. "I would have liked him to play in game three, one NSW need to win, just for the experience.
"When I saw the new team I was like... 'Really! Why?' There were a few names that no-one saw coming.
"It's exactly what everyone expected them to do, to make mass changes, but not the right ones."
Former Queensland Maroons coach Meninga joined Lazarus in criticising the decision to snub Young after he appeared in the opening two Origin games.
"I'm very disappointed he's missed out," Meninga said. "He had an improved performance with more time in the second Origin game and he was really good last week for the Raiders too.
"But the thing about Origin is you get a sniff of it, then you get motivated to get back. He'll want to finish off the year really well and try and prove people wrong."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
