In the history of the post-pandemic battle to tame inflation, July 26 could turn out to be a pivotal date.
That is when the Reserve Bank of Australia's preferred measure of inflation, the quarterly consumer price index (CPI), is released.
In deciding to leave interest rates on hold on Tuesday, the RBA said it wanted time to assess the impact of the significant interest rate rises it has already implemented.
Virtually word-for-word, this is the same explanation it used to justify its April rate pause.
As we now know, that decision was followed three weeks later by the release of the March quarter CPI, which showed inflation was still galloping along at 7 per cent.
A week later, the RBA resumed hiking interest rates.
But there are reasons to think that this time around things may play out differently.
Though less reliable than quarterly CPI results, monthly readings show inflation is coming down, from 6.8 per cent in April to 5.6 per cent in May. The RBA will be watching closely to see if the downward trend continues when the June number is released on July 26 - the same day as the quarterly figure.
There are good odds that it will. The international factors that initially helped drive up inflation - snarled supply chains, high shipping costs and energy price shocks - have largely been resolved and are contributing to lower goods prices.
Services costs are proving stickier, not least because those households which are cashed up despite the rate hikes are continuing to splurge on eating out, travel and other personal services.
But here, too, the news is better than it was two months ago.
READ MORE:
The RBA itself admits that high interest rates are working to slow the economy and reduce demand, making it harder for businesses to jack up their prices.
And although the labour market remains very tight, the central bank says conditions are easing, which will lower the risk of unsustainable pay hikes.
Significantly, the RBA still thinks it can pull off the equivalent of a back double somersault with twist and bring inflation down without driving unemployment above 4.5 per cent and pushing the economy into recession.
Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe said on Tuesday the central bank "is still expecting the economy to grow as inflation returns to the ... target range".
If it can pull this off at a time when many other major economies are facing the real prospect of sliding into recession, it will be world-class performance.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.