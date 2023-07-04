Canberra institution Stonefest is returning to the University of Canberra bringing with it a stellar line-up of local and international artists.
On Wednesday the legacy music festival released this year's line-up which includes UK alt indie-rock artist Bakar, Australian indie-darlings Ball Park Music, punk-rock icons Dune Rats and Kamilaroi-Samoan rising RnB and pop singer-songwriter Becca Hatch.
Joining them are Canberra acts Ike(from)Pluto, smartcasual and Sophie Edwards.
"Bakar is our first international artist booking post-COVID," UC Live's director Charlotte Anderson-Clift says.
"We're thrilled to be able to bring international and renowned Australian acts to the ACT and provide opportunities for up-and-coming Canberran artists to perform at a higher level.
"UC Live is well and truly back into the swing of things post-COVID. It's a tricky market right now, but we're working around the clock to deliver an exciting event for the Canberra community."
MUST READS:
Renowned for its connection to Canberra, Stonefest is back for 2023, and organisers have a vision for its expansion into the future.
The festival began in 2001, and ran until 2010, with acts such as Groove Armada, The Living End, Something for Kate and The Avalanches among the ranks in its initial run. Returning in 2019, Stonefest has since seen the likes of Vera Blue, Skeggs, Thelma Plum, Ruby Fields, Example and Genesis Owusu grace its stages.
Stonefest is at the University of Canberra on October 7. Tickets start from $59 for University of Canberra students and from $89 for the general public from Moshtix.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.