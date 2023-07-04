The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Stonefest announces 2023 line up, Bakar and Ball Park Music to headline

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated July 5 2023 - 9:20am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bakar will be performing at Stonefest later this year. Picture supplied
Bakar will be performing at Stonefest later this year. Picture supplied

Canberra institution Stonefest is returning to the University of Canberra bringing with it a stellar line-up of local and international artists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.