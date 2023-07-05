YOU SAID IT: Stephanie writes on the bad behaviour at Lord's: "As an ex-Brit, I found it very disappointing and reinforced my love of being Australian. This is the second thing I've witnessed in the past few days which indicates the English seem to have a short memory. The disallowed catch on day four was said to be adhering to the letter of the law, so they shouldn't complain about Bairstow's stumping. I liken it to Sir Lewis Hamilton saying that the rules of Formula 1 should be changed to end the dominance of Red Bull, he wasn't suggesting any changes when he was winning year after year! Unfortunately, it all comes down to the obscene amount of money involved."