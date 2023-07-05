This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
C'mon people. What's the point of voting "no" on the Voice to Parliament? What are you scared of?
ACM's polling, reported by the most brilliant monotreme on the planet, Karen Barlow, revealed support for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament is at perilously low levels in regional and rural Australia. A massive 55 per cent of the 10,000 voters surveyed expected to vote "no" on referendum day.
Here is one good thing and one bad thing. Voters want much more information. And here's how one regional community is managing that need. You'll remember the campaign for the Victorian seat of Indi, when independent Cathy McGowan knocked off Liberal incumbent Sophie Mirabella. Locals were pissed off about being taken for granted and formed Voices for Indi. Now, in Euroa, which has bits of the Indi vibe, a bunch of locals have formed what I'll call Voices for the Voice but they call #EuroaForYes.
They have a shopfront on the main drag, Binney Street. They hold picnics. They hand out corflutes and pamphlets and are up for answering any and all questions. Euroa attracts tourists as well, so the Voice is out there doing its thing. Their approach, says Euroa local Kate Auty, is to keep the chat from politicians to a dull roar and for fresh informed locals to take the lead. Theirs is definitely a community campaign. Keep forums to a minimum where you are just going to have ranty ranting and have events where everyone can chat, have a sandwich and a cup of tea and discover what the Voice is really about.
And here's the bad thing. Politicians on the "no" side delete any kind of response from the "yes" side from their social media pages. Voters are responding to the strategic and early negative "Noalition", which disseminates lies and deception, a massive irresponsible scare campaign. Take our land. Stop us from visiting Kakadu and Uluru. It will have the capacity to make laws, or to veto legislation. Or, if we make special laws for Aboriginal people on the basis that they were here first, then that is racism and divisive, pure and simple.
Remind you of other bulldust? Remember when we were told legalising equal marriage would mean people would marry their dogs? Or that "social outcomes" for children of same-sex parents are "unemployment", "sexually transmitted diseases" and "drug use/abuse". Or that we could marry the Sydney Harbour Bridge? No thanks, a little inflexible for my taste. None of that ever came to pass but it certainly frightened people in the meantime. And look at the buyer's remorse experienced by the British who voted for Brexit and were devastated when it came back to bite them.
Swear to God, I wish we could get the cast of Come From Away to come sing Philippians 4:6 to the lunatics from the right. Be anxious about nothing.
As Professor Tom Calma AO said earlier this year: "The Voice will be an advisory body. It will have no ability to hinder parliamentary processes, it will not have any veto power and cannot introduce legislation or change it."
I'm a "yes" person because the vast majority of First Nations people in this country believe a Voice to Parliament will improve the state of this country's first nations. But 72 per cent of Australians say the government has not done enough to explain the Voice to the community. Fair enough. We can do this ourselves instead of relying on politicians.
Australians for Indigenous Constitutional Recognition's Thomas Mayo was entrusted with the Uluru Statement from the Heart and has travelled Australia for six years, spreading its message. He only asks Australians to look at the 92 words to be added to the Constitution. It is, he says, just a way to ensure that Australians finally recognise Indigenous peoples in the Constitution for their long, long connection to the land and to do that in a way to make sure their voices are heard on the matters that relate to them. Of course, Indigenous people are concerned with health, education, employment and looking after country and those are the things the Voice would speak on, he says.
"Once we explain the history and the logic, Australians tend to support it," he said.
Take a leaf from Euroa and from Thomas Mayo. Get out on the main street. Spread the yes.
Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.
