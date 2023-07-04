The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Chris Bowen announces review into community engagement with renewable energy infrastructure

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
July 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

With the net zero target year of 2030 fast approaching, the Albanese government is reviewing how communities are consulted about the roll out of renewable energy infrastructure, such as controversial high voltage transmission lines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.