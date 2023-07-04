With the net zero target year of 2030 fast approaching, the Albanese government is reviewing how communities are consulted about the roll out of renewable energy infrastructure, such as controversial high voltage transmission lines.
Australia's energy transition is getting the hurry on by the Australian Energy Market Operator, but it is being hampered by community opposition and funding issues with transmission lines.
Land owners and some neighbours can get compensation for hosting energy transmission infrastructure, but not everyone is happy.
The new community engagement review was announced by Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen on Tuesday after negotiations with independent ACT senator David Pocock and the independent member for Indi, Helen Haines.
Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner Andrew Dyer will lead the review, which will look at engagement around renewable energy infrastructure upgrades and new developments for communities, landowners and First Nations people.
"The government is working with states, territories, communities, market bodies, and energy companies to ensure community consultation on new energy infrastructure isn't just a tick-a-box exercise," Mr Bowen said in a statement.
"Our reforms are focused on giving better information to landholders and communities about their rights, involving communities earlier and more effectively, and properly handling any complaints."
Senator Pocock said communities need to enjoy the benefits that come from the clean energy industry.
"While necessary, new renewable energy infrastructure such as transmission lines can have a significant impact on landholders and the environment," he said.
"It's critical that as this new infrastructure is delivered we are actively consulting with and considering the needs of all impacted stakeholders, including traditional owners and farmers."
The review is due to report to the minister by the end of this year.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
