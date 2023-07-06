The Canberra Times
Capital Life from July 8, 2023: Nan Goldin's confronting show celebrates love and loss

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
July 6 2023 - 5:02pm
Olivia and Solomon Gates, Discomfort and longing, 2023.
Olivia and Solomon Gates, Discomfort and longing, 2023.

Coming home

On Wednesday July 12 at 6pm, Coming home: with metal and glass - a new exhibition by sibling artists Olivia and Solomon Gates - will open at ANCA Gallery in Dickson and run until July 30, 2023. See: anca.net.au.

