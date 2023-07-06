At the National Gallery of Australia, Goldin's The Ballad of Sexual Dependency opens on Saturday July 8 and runs until January 28, 2024. This free exhibition is a photographic series celebrating the love, loss, and relationships of the artist's inner circle in New York City in the 1980s. Capturing the energy of a community soon to be decimated by the impacts of HIV/AIDS and drug-related deaths, it isn't for the faint of heart. See: nga.gov.au.