On Wednesday July 12 at 6pm, Coming home: with metal and glass - a new exhibition by sibling artists Olivia and Solomon Gates - will open at ANCA Gallery in Dickson and run until July 30, 2023. See: anca.net.au.
Hartup's photographic exhibition Shoreline/Creekline will be opened at Studio Altenburg by Bill Dorman on Saturday July 8 at 3pm and will run until July 29, 2023. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.
The Canberra Symphony Orchestra presents Explore the Orchestra, a concert combining music, dance and theatre for children aged from two to nine and their accompanying adults. The first concert will introduce brass instruments of the orchestra. It's on Thursday July 13 at Albert Hall and Friday July 14 at Tuggeranong Arts Centre at 9.30am and 11am. See: cso.org.au.
On Saturday July 8 at 6pm, artist-in-residence Kazuya Ishida will talk about his work and show how he makes his sculptures and vases, at Canberra Potters. RSVP essential, gold coin donation. See: canberrapotters.com.au.
Harrison's drawings and sculptures show, The Angel and the Aviator, will be opened by eX de Medici at Kyeema Art Gallery on Friday July 14 at 5.30pm and continue until August 13, 2023. Bookings for the opening essential. See: capitalwines.com.au/ (click on Visit Us to RSVP).
At the National Gallery of Australia, Goldin's The Ballad of Sexual Dependency opens on Saturday July 8 and runs until January 28, 2024. This free exhibition is a photographic series celebrating the love, loss, and relationships of the artist's inner circle in New York City in the 1980s. Capturing the energy of a community soon to be decimated by the impacts of HIV/AIDS and drug-related deaths, it isn't for the faint of heart. See: nga.gov.au.
At Canberra Contemporary Artspace Lakeside on Saturday July 8 at 2pm, join artists Alison Alder, Dean Cross, Ham Darroch, Saskia Haalebos, Zora Pang and Wendy Teakel as they discuss what it takes to forge a thriving career in Kamberri/Canberra. See: ccas.com.au.
At Canberra Museum and Gallery on Thursday July 13 at 5.30pm will be the opening of Capturing Canberra: CMAG's Press Photography Collection, an exhibition that will run until January 24, 2024. See: cmag.com.au.
The group exhibitions Show Offs (various artists), Still Life (Canberra Art Workshop) and Out of the Window (Hands On Studio) are on at M16 Artspace along with Ali Aedy's All the seeds (talismans) in the Chutespace until July 30, 2023. See: m16artspace.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
