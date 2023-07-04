The Canberra Times
The Reserve Bank of Australia dismisses recession speculation

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
July 5 2023 - 5:30am
The country will avoid slipping into recession even as growth slows sharply under pressure from high interest rates, Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has said.

