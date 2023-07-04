The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Breaking

Raiders sign Sebastian Kris as Brad Schneider prepares to leave

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated July 5 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders have re-signed Sebastian Kris. Picture by Gary Ramage
The Raiders have re-signed Sebastian Kris. Picture by Gary Ramage

The Canberra Raiders are ramping up contract moves as they prepare for the departure of star playmaker Jack Wighton, re-signing a rising star and chasing a State of Origin gun while another player looks set to depart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.