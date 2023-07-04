The Canberra Raiders are ramping up contract moves as they prepare for the departure of star playmaker Jack Wighton, re-signing a rising star and chasing a State of Origin gun while another player looks set to depart.
The Raiders announced a new long-term deal for versatile back Sebastian Kris on Wednesday morning, getting him to commit until at least the end of 2027.
Kris has been a fullback revelation this year, parachuted into the role before round one after Xavier Savage broke his jaw in a pre-season game.
Coach Ricky Stuart rates Kris' form so highly that Savage - regarded as one of the best emerging talents in the NRL - has been relegated to reserve grade for almost all of the season so far.
News of Kris' new deal comes as the Raiders target David Fifita as a marquee man, with the club reportedly offering him a $4 million deal over four years.
But while Kris is staying and the Raiders are hopeful of Fifita coming, forgotten half Brad Schneider looks to be on his way out.
Schneider, off contract at the end of this season, has been linked to a move to Hull KR in the English Super League and could leave before the NRL campaign ends.
Schneider had been flagged as a potential long-term placement for Wighton, who will join South Sydney at the end of the year, but 22-year-old has had minimal opportunities this year.
It's still unclear how the Raiders plan to replace Wighton next year, with only a handful of five-eighths on the market for the 2024 campaign.
Stuart has earmarked Kris as someone who could step into the No.6 role, but for now he has cemented his job at the back.
Kris started as a centre and can play on the wing and fullback, following the same career trajectory as Wighton before he made his move into the halves.
"I'm very happy I'm staying here in Canberra and there's nowhere else I'd rather be," Kris said.
"I've come through the lower grades here when I was 14 and 15 and I don't see myself anywhere else.
"I'm very proud of what I've achieved so far and I'm looking forward to improving and getting better as a player."
The Raiders are fifth on the ladder and just one win behind first despite a slow start to the year.
They play lowly-ranked St George-Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong on Friday night, with Stuart calling in fresh faces to cover the loss of Pasami Saulo (concussion) and Corey Horsburgh (Origin).
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
