Sebastian Kris is open to following Jack Wighton's footsteps into five-eighth as the Canberra Raiders hunt for the heir apparent to the No.6 jersey.
The Raiders are ramping up contract moves as they prepare for the departure of star playmaker Wighton, re-signing a rising star in Kris and chasing a State of Origin gun while another player looks set to depart.
The Raiders announced a new long-term deal for versatile back Kris on Wednesday morning, getting him to commit until at least the end of 2027.
Kris was parachuted into the fullback role before round one after Xavier Savage broke his jaw in a pre-season game.
Coach Ricky Stuart rates Kris' form so highly that Savage has been relegated to reserve grade for almost all of the season so far.
Another move could be on the horizon with Stuart adamant Kris has the skill set to eventually transition into the halves.
The move would see Kris - who has played first grade at centre, wing and fullback - follow the same path as Wighton, whose move to five-eighth led him to Dally M and Clive Churchill Medals.
"I wouldn't rule it out. I know if I put my mind to something, I'll be able to do a good enough job," Kris said.
"If that's where they see me, then I'll have a good, red hot crack. It hasn't really come up in conversation [with Stuart], I've just been trying to nail the fullback role."
News of Kris' new deal comes as the Raiders target David Fifita as a marquee man, with the club reportedly offering him a $4 million deal over four years.
But while Kris is staying and the Raiders are hopeful of Fifita coming, forgotten half Brad Schneider looks to be on his way out.
Schneider, off contract at the end of this season, has been linked to a move to Hull KR in the English Super League and could leave before the NRL campaign ends.
Schneider had been flagged as a potential long-term placement for Wighton, who will join South Sydney at the end of the year, but 22-year-old has had minimal opportunities this year.
Stuart has earmarked Kris as someone who could step into the No.6 role, but for now he has cemented his job at the back.
"I'd probably say 100 per cent better. I was very nervous going into that first round, and I think I have come a long way," Kris said.
"I think it's been very important. I've always thought learning a new skill set and a new position is always a good thing.
"Adding another string to the bow, so to speak, I know it will help me in the long run, having that versatility, so I'll be able to play in any position."
The Raiders are fifth on the ladder and just one win behind first despite a slow start to the year.
They play lowly-ranked St George-Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong on Friday night, with Stuart calling in fresh faces to cover the loss of Pasami Saulo (concussion) and Corey Horsburgh (Origin).
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
