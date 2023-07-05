The Canberra Times
Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC extends leave again

By Blake Foden
Updated July 5 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:10am
Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC. Picture by Karleen Minney
The ACT's top prosecutor has again extended his leave in the wake of his controversial evidence at an inquiry into the Parliament House rape case.

