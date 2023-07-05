National Capital Authority 'improving' tourist signage around Canberra

Outdated, "worn" and "wrinkled" tourist signs around Canberra are in the process of being improved by the National Capital Authority.
The Authority said they have been working on the project for a couple of years, and have already improved signs along Commonwealth Avenue.
"We've been doing that for quite a while ... we can only do them on our own land, but we're working with the ACT government to do a coordinated approach," Authority chief executive Sally Barnes said in answer to questions from Federal MLA Alicia Payne.
"So those brown tourist signs you see around Canberra, they're improving."
Along with the tourist signs, the Authority said the next phase of the process was updating the red interpretative signage throughout the National Triangle.
The updates will include new National Triangle branding, with updated information "to reflect contemporary style in telling our nation's stories, both in the recent past and much further back to First Nations experiences", the Authority's website said.
A panel, which will be chosen through expressions of interest, will review the content going onto the signs.
The goal of the search is to find individuals experienced in interpreting First Nations' history for public audiences, and people with a keen eye for visual design, the Authority said.
"The process will assist us modernise and double check the interpretive materials on the signs," Authority chief planner Andrew Smith said.
"[It will identify] whether the language of the sign is still correct, whether there is information that we want or need to add or reduce on there."
Considerations are also being made into changing the red colour of the signs, to avoid fast-paced sun-related deterioration.
Ms Barnes said the project was expected to be complete by the end of the 2024 financial year.
Domestic tourism numbers have grown significantly after the pandemic, nearly reaching numbers from before COVID halted travel.
A total of 5.57 million people visited the ACT during the 12 months ending March 2023. Of those, 5.4 million were travelling domestically, while the remaining 130,000 were international visitors.
Domestic visitation reached 99 per cent of where it was prior to the pandemic in the 12 months.
Visitor expenditure during the same time was $3.33 billion, the highest it had been in 25 years.
The data is compared to numbers from the year to December 2019.
The ACT government invested $5 million into tourism as part of the 2023/24 budget to further boost tourism and travel growth after the pandemic.
Part of that includes aiming to get more domestic and international flights into the ACT.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
