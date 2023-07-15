The Canberra Times
Litbits: July 15, 2023 - ACT literary events and book launches

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
July 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Mikey Robins. Picture supplied
Mikey Robins. Picture supplied

Events

July 15: At The Book Cow at 2pm, join Canberra author Kathy Weeden to celebrate her new book Phonobet, a rhyming text that takes an onomatopoeic romp through the 44 phonemes of Australian English, comparing sounds to trees, bees, trains and more. See: bookcow.com.au.

Ron Cerabona

