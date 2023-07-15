July 15: At The Book Cow at 2pm, join Canberra author Kathy Weeden to celebrate her new book Phonobet, a rhyming text that takes an onomatopoeic romp through the 44 phonemes of Australian English, comparing sounds to trees, bees, trains and more. See: bookcow.com.au.
July 15: Deirdre Macken, author of Growing Grapes Might Be Fun, will be in conversation with Canberra Times lifestyle reporter Karen Hardy at 4.30pm at the Capital Wines Cellar Door in Hall. Bookings essential: bookcow.com.au.
July 19: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, comedian and armchair historian Mikey Robins will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on Robins' new book, Idiots, Follies and Misadventures. The Street Theatre, 15 Childers Street, Canberra. Registrations at thestreet.org.au.
July 26: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Nick McKenzie will be in conversation with Karen Middleton on McKenzie's new book Crossing the Line, revealing the explosive inside story behind the Ben Roberts-Smith headlines. T2, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 26: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss Dwina Preston's Bad Art Mother, a story of art, love and family. See: musecanberra.com.au.
July 29: At The Book Cow at 2pm will be the launch of Knock Knock by Katherine Meatherinham and Deb Hudson (illustration). See: bookcow.com.au.
July 31: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Ryan Cropp will be in conversation with Mark McKenna on Cropp's new book, Donald Horne: A Life in the Lucky Country. T2, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 2: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Anna Funder will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on Funder's new book, Wifedom. Mrs Orwell's Invisible Life. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 5: At The Book Cow at 3pm will be a rescheduled book chat by Andrew Geoffery Kwabena Moss about his book, Nicked Names. See: bookcow.com.au.
August 7: At 6pm in the Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, Megan Davis and George Williams will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on their new book, Everything You Need to Know about the Voice. This event is in association with Harry Hartog Bookshop. Book signings will be available from 5.30pm and after the event. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events
August 14: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Albanian-born LSE professor Lea Ypi will be in conversation with Allan Behm on her book, Free. Coming of Age at the End of History. T2, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 27: At Muse at 3pm, Walter Marsh will discuss his book Young Rupert, about Rupert Murdoch's early career. $10/$40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
