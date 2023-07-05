Childcare fees are growing faster than wages and inflation and ACT parents pay the biggest charges in the country, the consumer watchdog says.
An analysis by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has found that childcare fees have risen by between 20 per cent and 32 per cent in the past four years and even after government subsidies, out-of-pocket expenses for families have grown by almost 16 per cent over the period.
The ACCC report also confirms that parents in Canberra pay the biggest childcare fees in the country.
The commission found that in the ACT, more than 60 per cent of centre-based day care operators and 46 per cent of outside school hours care services charged more than the government's hourly rate cap. Nationally, the average is little more than 20 per cent.
"The high fees in the Australian Capital Territory are not particularly surprising, given its relatively high socioeconomic rating," the ACCC said.
Overall, it found that the number of childcare providers charging in excess of the hourly rate cap has doubled nationwide since 2018.
The findings highlight concerns that affordable access to childcare remains a significant barrier to workforce participation, particularly for women.
The analysis has been released just days before the federal government's $5.4 billion Child Care Subsidy scheme comes into effect.
Under the changes, the subsidy for families earning less than $80,000 a year will increase from 85 to 90 per cent. The size of the subsidy decreases for families on higher incomes, but the government's revamp includes a lift in the eligibility cap to $530,000, from its current $356,756.
Early Childhood Education Minister Anne Aly has said the changes will help reduce the financial pressure on families and boost women's workforce participation.
"It's about making early childhood education and care more affordable for families and thereby enabling primary caregivers - mostly women - to be able to take on more hours, to go back to work, to go back to study if they want to," Ms Aly said.
The ACCC found that government subsidies offset more than half of childcare fees, on average.
Despite this, in the past four years out-of-pocket expenses have climbed more than 7 per cent for parents using centre-based day care, 12 per cent for those using outside school hours care and almost 16 per cent for those using family day care.
ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb put operators on notice that the consumer watchdog was closely monitoring childcare charges, particularly as the revised subsidy regime comes into effect.
"We are closely examining the pricing behaviour of childcare operators during the current period as the changes to subsidies are applied so we can understand the reasons for price movements," Ms Cass-Gottlieb said.
"We remind providers that they need to be transparent and honest about the reasons for any price changes."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the increased childcare subsidy was part of measures taken by the government to assist families hit by high inflation and interest rates.
"We know that people are doing it tough. And that's why, as of July 1, measures like cheaper child care, tripling the Medicare bulk billing incentives so people can see their doctor for free, cheaper medicines, fee-free TAFE are all aimed at taking pressure off inflation and taking pressure off the cost of living," Mr Albanese told the Sunrise program.
Ms Cass-Gottlieb said that, "childcare plays a vital role in Australian society, with more than one million Australian families using childcare last year".
The ACCC estimates 1.275 million toddlers and 655,000 six to 13 year olds attended childcare last year. The vast majority (97 per cent) are in centre-based day care and outside school hours care.
But it found that less than 60 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children were enrolled in childcare last year, compared to 70 per cent among the broader population.
National Voice for Our Children chief executive Catherine Liddle said the result highlight the need for "bold reforms" to close the gap, including removing the activity test for access to childcare subsidies.
The Early Learning Association Australia said the ACCC report also showed that not-for-profit centres were more accessible and affordable than those operating to make a profit, charging on average 7 per cent less than their competitors.
Although workforce participation is at a record high 66.9 per cent, including 71.2 per cent among men and 62.7 per cent among women, lack of access to affordable childcare remains a significant obstacle for parents - particularly for mothers.
Research undertaken by the Australian Bureau of Statistics found that in 2020-21, of the more than 1 million women not in full-time job who wanted to work more hours, almost a quarter cited looking after children as the main reason they could not work more, with access to affordable childcare one of the most commonly cited barriers.
According to the ACCC, the availability of childcare is improving, especially in metropolitan areas. It reported a 17 per cent increase in childcare places since 2018. In the major cities, there are now 391 places per 1000 children, compared with around 315 in regional areas and 212 in remote locations.
The ACCC found that childcare fees varied by location, operator size and financial structure.
Providers which were larger, in metropolitan areas, who achieved higher quality ratings and which operated on a for-profit basis on average charged higher fees.
The ACCC's interim findings come from an investigation it is undertaking into the childcare industry. The government commissioned the inquiry in October last year and it commenced at the start of 2023.
The report is due to be completed by the end of the year.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
