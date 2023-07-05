Childcare fees are growing faster than wages and inflation, heightening the financial pressure on families struggling to cope with soaring living and housing costs, the consumer watchdog has found.
An analysis by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has found that childcare fees rose by between 20 per cent and 32 per cent in the four years to 2022, and even after government subsidies, out-of-pocket expenses for families grew by up to almost 16 per cent over the period.
The findings highlight concerns that affordable access to childcare remains a significant barrier to workforce participation, particularly for women.
"Childcare plays a vital role in Australian society, with more than one million Australian families using childcare last year," ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.
The ACCC estimates 1.275 million toddlers and 655,000 six- to 13-year-olds attended childcare last year.
The analysis has been released just days before the federal government's $5.4 billion Child Care Subsidy scheme comes into effect.
Under the changes, the subsidy for families earning less than $80,000 a year will increase from 85 to 90 per cent. The size of the subsidy decreases for families on higher incomes, but the government's revamp includes a lift in the eligibility cap to $530,000, from its current $356,756.
Early Childhood Education Minister Anne Aly has said the changes will help reduce the financial pressure on families and boost women's workforce participation.
"It's about making early childhood education and care more affordable for families and thereby enabling primary caregivers - mostly women - to be able to take on more hours, to go back to work, to go back to study if they want to," Ms Aly said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the increased childcare subsidy was part of measures taken by the government to assist families hit by high inflation and interest rates.
The ACCC's interim findings come from an investigation it is undertaking into the childcare market.
"We know that people are doing it tough. And that's why, as of July 1, measures like cheaper child care, tripling the Medicare bulk billing incentives so people can see their doctor for free, cheaper medicines, fee-free TAFE are all aimed at taking pressure off inflation and taking pressure off the cost of living," Mr Albanese told the Sunrise program.
Workforce participation is at a record high 66.9 per cent, including 71.2 per cent among men and 62.7 per cent among women.
Research undertaken by the Australian Bureau of Statistics found that in 2020-21, of the more than 1 million women not in full-time job who wanted to work more hours, almost a quarter cited looking after children as the main reason they could not work more, with access to affordable childcare one of the most commonly cited barriers.
The ACCC's interim findings come from an investigation it is undertaking into the childcare industry. The government commissioned the inquiry in October last year and it commenced at the start of 2023.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
