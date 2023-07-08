In other words, I am not anti-Meyer, as long as no one seriously considers it a lemon. The fruit has almost no pith, but masses of seeds - both of which help to make the Meyer turn into quivering, glistening marmalade - put the seeds in a twist of cloth during soaking and cooking to help release pectin, then remove the seeds and cloth before you bottle the marmalade. Try the slightly orange-coloured Meyer juice in a "not lemon" tart, which will be less tart than if it was made with real lemons, but sweeter and more fragrant. A Meyer tart is not necessarily better - I am a sucker for a lemon tart - but different, and delicious.