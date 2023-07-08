The Canberra Times
Jackie French: When is a lemon not a lemon?

Jackie French
By Jackie French
July 9 2023 - 5:30am
Meyer lemons are not lemons at all, but a cross between a citron and another hybrid, a mandarin/pomelo. Picture Shutterstock
Okay, I can get a bit pedantic about plants, like upsetting the rest of the audience in the movie theatre by yelling: "But they hadn't imported tomatoes from South America yet!" when the crowd threw rotten ones at Mel Gibson in Braveheart. My husband threatened to stop watching historical movies with me when I loudly objected to the hybrid tea roses in a movie production of Pride and Prejudice (those hybrid teas hadn't been bred in the days of bonnets and Mr Darcy).

