One of the fastest men in Australian sport will have the chance to prove he belongs on the international arena after gaining selection in the Australia A squad.
Corey Toole headlines a group of six ACT Brumbies set to line up in the clash with Tonga in Nuku'alofa on Friday July 14.
Joining the speedster in the squad are Lachlan Lonergan, Cadeyrn Neville, Blake Schoupp, Rhys van Nek and Ollie Sapsford.
Sapsford's selection comes despite his previous involvement in the New Zealand sevens program. The centre arrived in Canberra last year and has Australian family.
The team will be coached by Jason Gilmore, with ACT duo Laurie Fisher and Rod Seib acting as his assistants.
Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio and lock Darcy Swain were both overlooked, selectors opting for experienced pair Bernard Foley and James O'Connor to slot into the playmaker role.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
The match will provide the group with a chance to press their claims for inclusion in Eddie Jones' World Cup squad against a Tongan squad featuring former Wallabies Israel Folau and Adam Coleman.
Toole set the Super Rugby competition alight in his debut season for the Brumbies, scoring nine tries and producing a host of electrifying moments.
The former Australian sevens star made the transition to XVs look easy and quickly emerged as a Wallabies bolter.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham was effusive in his praise of Toole throughout the season and backed the 23-year-old to step up to the Test arena.
While he missed selection in the Wallabies initial training squad in April, Toole was well and truly on Jones' radar and received a phone call from the coach outlining what he had to do to crack the national team.
The winger did exactly that, however an untimely ankle injury in the final round of the season crippled his chances and he was not considered for selection in the Australian squad for their opening Rugby Championship games against South Africa and Argentina.
Selection in the Australia A squad, however, is proof Toole remains in the mix and a starring role could catapult him into calculations for two Bledisloe Cup clashes and the World Cup.
While the Australia A program has previously been used as a development pathway, Jones has this year placed a greater emphasis on using the team as an extension of the Wallabies to ensure all players can immediately contribute if called upon leading into the World Cup.
"It's great to build on the foundations of the Australia A program from last year with another hit out against Test-quality International opposition in Tonga," Gilmore said.
"Eddie has selected a group with a huge amount of talent and alongside the rest of the Australia A coaches, I'm looking forward to working closely with them and maximising our time together."
Lachlan Anderson (Melbourne Rebels), Jock Campbell (Queensland Reds), Josh Canham (Melbourne Rebels), Pone Fa'amausili (Melbourne Rebels), Folau Fainga'a (Western Force), Issak Fines-Leleiwasa (Western Force), Bernard Foley (Kubota Spears), Josh Flook (Queensland Reds), Jake Gordon (NSW Waratahs), Ned Hanigan (NSW Waratahs), Tom Lambert (NSW Waratahs), Lachlan Lonergan (ACT Brumbies), Cadeyrn Neville (ACT Brumbies), James O'Connor (Queensland Reds), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Melbourne Rebels), Ollie Sapsford (ACT Brumbies), Blake Schoupp (ACT Brumbies), Lachlan Swinton (NSW Waratahs), Sam Talakai (Melbourne Rebels), Corey Toole (ACT Brumbies), Seru Uru (Queensland Reds), Rhys van Nek (ACT Brumbies), Joey Walton (NSW Waratahs), Brad Wilkin (Melbourne Rebels), Harry Wilson (Queensland Reds).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.