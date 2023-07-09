NRL one-gamer Darby Medlyn will lead Tuggeranong's charge to cement its place in the Canberra Raiders Cup top four after making his mark on the competition.
Medlyn played his one and only game for the Raiders in the COVID-19-affected season in 2020, making his debut against the Sharks late in the campaign.
But now the former junior State of Origin representative is in charge of the Bushrangers' backline, taking on the five-eighth role and helping propel them into the top four.
The Bushrangers will play against the defending premiers West Belconnen Warriors on Sunday afternoon, with the teams jostling for crucial mid-season points.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
