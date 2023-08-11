Jackie Dent. Ultimo Press. $36.99.
This is the story of how Dent's grandparents - Ruby and Julie - gave their bodies to science when they died. No one in her family seems to know why, or what really happened with their bodies afterwards. Were they avid science buffs? Was it to save on cremation costs? How do scientists tackle the practicalities and ethics of dealing with the bodies of dead loved ones and cutting them up for research? Weaving the personal with the history of medical cadaver research, Jackie Dent explores the practicalities and ethics of whole-body dissection - all the while looking for answers as to what happened to her grandparents.
Nick McKenzie. Hachette Australia. $34.99.
Walkley Award-winner Nick McKenzie writes about the investigation he and Chris Masters undertook into stories of executions and cover-ups in the secretive, elite SAS. The fight to reveal the real face of Ben Roberts-Smith VC led them to look into evidence of bullying, intimidation, war crimes and murder and ranged across Australia and to Afghanistan. McKenzie had to deal with death threats, powerful forces intent on destroying his career and attempts to silence SAS soldiers, and keep a scandal secret. It led to a high-profile defamation trial.
Madison Griffiths. Ultimo Press. $34.99.
What does it mean to terminate a pregnancy? After undergoing an abortion, Griffiths felt compelled to understand the emotional, cultural and social arenas the procedure occupies, especially at a time when women's bodies are becoming more politicised. She looks at the feelings of guilt around choice, exploring the language we use, or don't, and how the silence shapes the way we think and feel about the act. Her book looks at how the world responds to abortion, inviting us into the messy and complex realities imbedded in such a politicised act of agency.
Martin Flanagan. Penguin. $24.99.
In 1966, at the age of 10, future sportswriter Martin Flanagan was sent to a Catholic boarding school in north-west Tasmania. Of the 12 priests on the staff, three have since gone to prison for sexual crimes committed against boys in their care. This book is a memoir, a reflection on truth and memory, and a contemplation of what is lost in rushing to judgement. Flanagan faced a series of moral challenges at the school and the effects lingered into adulthood, leading to a major reckoning with his past.
Deborah Rodriguez. Penguin. $32.99.
The conclusion to the Little Coffee Shop trilogy is set against the fall of Kabul in 2021. Sunny Tedder is back in her beloved coffee shop. Yazmina now runs a pair of women's shelters from the old cafe, and dreams of a bright future for her two young daughters. Her sister Layla has become an outspoken women's rights activist. Kat, Sunny's American friend, is wrapping up her year-long stay in her birthland, but is facing some unfinished business. And elderly Halajan has a secret new hobby is itself an act of rebellion.Then the US troops begin to withdraw - and the women watch in horror as the Taliban advance on the capital.
Fiona Britton. Allen & Unwin. $32.99.
This historical crime caper is set in Sydney in 1930. In a well-heeled corner of Paddington sits La Maison des Fleurs, an upscale brothel run by the indomitable Madame. The star of La Maison is clever, determined Violet Kelly. When a former associate of Madame's emerges to claim a long-owed favour involving a kidnapped girl and an ancient curse, Violet is drawn into a risky game of cat and mouse that takes her from dangerous underworld dealings to raucous parties to untold stories about her own past, and, eventually, right into the heart of La Maison des Fleurs.
Gabriel Bergmoser. HarperCollins. $32.99.
Award-winning Australian writer Bergmoser (The Hunted) returns with a new thriller. On the run from her husband and his underworld associates, Charlotte has adopted a new identity and found a job as an off-season caretaker in a tiny, deserted alpine resort. She's trying to convince herself she's okay, that she got away. But then strange things start happening around the resort. And Charlotte starts to realise that every escape route is being sealed off, one by one. What's real and what isn't? It's a game with deadly consequences.
Amy Hutton. Simon & Schuster. $32.99.
They call it puppy love. This uplifting rom-com combines the classic tropes of friends-to-lovers and the love triangle, and breathes new life into it. It follows Sera as she navigates trying to keep her pet shelter afloat, her mother's opinion about her wasted life, and evenings spent on the couch with her steadfast best friend, Toby, the local vet. When famous actor Ethan James enters the picture, things start to spin on its head. Sera is employed to help him overcome his fear of dogs for an upcoming role, but sparks start to fly. Sera's surprised to find herself falling for Ethan. But not half as surprised as she is when Toby starts acting like a jealous boyfriend.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
