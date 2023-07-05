The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Canberra Centre reveals its new plans for Ainslie Mall, following UNIQLO announcement

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
July 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While the announcement of Canberra's first UNIQLO store opening in late 2023 created a lot of excitement among the community, questions were raised about the future of other stores in the Canberra Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.