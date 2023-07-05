As a former director of environment and conservation in the ACT, I have been very dismayed driving around City Hill to see an explosion in the rabbit population there.
Given the destruction that rabbits have caused to our natural environment over the past 200-plus years, it is a disgrace to see large rabbit numbers populating such a prominent site in our city. What message does it send about care for the environment in our national capital? I wonder whether the organisation responsible for management of feral animals on City Hill - federal or ACT - could begin an urgent eradication campaign of the rabbits on City Hill?
We have a similar problem with the introduced plant St John's wort which has flourished around Canberra in recent years following favourable weather conditions. It competes strongly with indigenous vegetation and pastures and well established infestations can eliminate all other plants. It is also poisonous for some grazing animals.
I wonder what is being done about controlling these feral pests across the ACT if they are out of control in easily accessible locations in the city. I fear the problem is far worse in the more remote, less accessible areas.
We need firm and ongoing action from the relevant ACT government agencies. While pest control is not the sexy end of nature conservation it is crucial to ensuring the long-term health of our natural environment.
I recently attended a presentation by the consultants working with the Suburban Land Agency on the design options for the proposed Kingston Arts Precinct (KAP).
Minister Shane Rattenbury was also in attendance. The consultants articulated the design principles of which the first one was "community-led consulation". Very commendable. Three options were presented all of which divided the space for the KAP in half with the proposed KAP shoehorned in one end amongst proposed further commercial development of apartments.
Everyone at the presentation was unanimous in their view that the whole area should be developed as a "world class" arts precinct with no commercial development. Indeed the available space looked incapable of hosting both an arts precinct and commercial apartment blocks.
Provision would also need to be made for a carpark further limiting available space.
Kingston already has one of the highest urban density levels of any suburb in Canberra which will increase further with the proposed developments in the Causeway and Kingston shops.
The relatively small space for the proposed KAP should be developed only for the arts infrastructure and any other space preserved for future growth of arts related facilities or used as green space for visitors to the precinct.
Eric Hunter's letter published on July 1 was headed "The ABC must live up to its responsibilities to the community". The ABC most certainly did this by calling for nominations for its 2023 ABC Radio Canberra Community Spirit Awards.
At a presentation and morning tea in the TV news room at the ABC studios in Dickson on June 16 three finalists in each of four categories - community all star, multicultural community champion, senior community champion and youth community champion - were celebrated with great goodwill by their supporters and all available ABC staff.
As the nominator of the senior community champion winner, leader Christine Sloane of the Canberra Aboriginal Church, I have since sensed widespread joy and affirmation among the Aboriginal community of Canberra and well beyond.
Thank you, ABC Canberra.
Some weeks ago there was an article in The Canberra Times about problems faced when planning trips to South America.
My wife and I can attest to that as, for many weeks, we have been stymied by the overly-complicated and very user-unfriendly rigmarole that is the process required to acquire a visa for a three-day visit to Chile.
We have friends who have cancelled a trip to Chile as a result, and one only has to search online to see the plethora of complaints.
Until the Chilean government has improved its visa application procedure I'd advise prospective visitors to seriously consider avoiding this destination.
There is something quite perverse in some spending a usurious amount of money on a ticket to see a pop idol at a time when cost of living pressures are so high. ("Canberra fans hope today is the day for Tay Tay", canberratimes.com.au, June 30).
With so many people struggling with energy prices, inflation, housing and healthcare such discretionary extravagance is beyond my comprehension. What will many of those waiting in line be going without in order to buy a ticket? A week's groceries? An energy bill? A tank or two of petrol? A donation to a worthy charity? And for what purpose?
Just don't expect any sympathy when the bills keep coming, the rates go higher and your wages refuse to increase.
Apropos all the complaints regarding grass unmowed and other examples of general dishevelment around Canberra.
I would like to say that in my area where I ride my tricycle for exercise rather than work the place is immaculate.
I congratulate the people who care for it. If there are other places uncared for it must be the fault of understaffing or underfunding.
How predictable; commercial development on Lathlain Street, Belconnen, where the traps, zambucks, and firies used to be.
It was a nice vacant block in the middle of the existing concrete jungle that would have made a beautiful, calm and cooling park.
But no, despite the Greens' power, it has to be turned into yet another bunch of apartments, pubs and offices.
But why complain? No one in the ACT government listens to anything. They might get at shock at the next election.
I read with interest the recent report on the "revamp" of Kambah Inn.
It should be noted that the Chinese restaurant, Spring Garden, did not move out prior to the sale. The operators were asked to vacate by the new owner.
This has been a huge disappointment to locals who have utilised both dine-in and takeaway for over 40 years. As a result, we now have no local Chinese restaurant.
The Inn itself needs more than a coat of paint. It is an absolute eyesore from the outside, particularly the verandah area.
I will watch, with interest as the revamp happens. I live in hope that the new owner might listen to locals and reinstate Spring Garden.
Australian politics has seen many individual politicians given "nicknames" which are almost almost perfect pen pictures of the bearer.
Rudd was the "Milky Bar kid", Abbott "the mad monk", Turnbull "the turncoat", Morrison "the liar from the shire" and Albanese "Airbus Albo".
I suggest the nickname "the scowl," segues seamlessly with Peter Dutton.
Dutton's face provides a window into his soul. Morrison's "smirk" became his "tell" (in poker terms,) that he was lying through his teeth. The cold black eyes and scowl are Peter Dutton's "tells".
They indicate he is prepared to create division and pain for Australia simply because he can.
His "dog in the manger" position on the "Voice" and crucial legislation are examples of this.
Blood donation is a privilege not a right. As the intent is to improve the health of recipients, it is vital to ensure that the supply of donated blood is safe.
It is important that diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, syphilis, CMV, malaria etc. are not transmitted to the community.
Even the slightest possibility of transmission must be a cause for concern. People with, or who may have these conditions, should consider other forms of community service such as volunteering for one of the many organisations in need.
A possible way of increasing the number of blood donations would be to publicise widely that new blood donors are now accepted up to 75 years of age, while previous donors may be any age, if they meet the criteria.
The Red Cross needs to make this widely known since the previous cut-off age was much lower, so donors in the past might not be aware that they can donate once more.
The MCC members in close contact with the "white clad gladiators" as they walked through the Long Room were described as "the great and the good" (Editorial, July 4.) On what basis could this "privileged few" could be considered in either category?
Your article "Historic vote at risk in regional Australia", (canberratimes.com.au, July 4) was interesting. My vote will be a "No" vote. I won't be shamed into changing my vote.
As I looked at the image of the cross left behind on the facade of the now public hospital in Bruce I could not help but think of the image of the face of Jesus left on the shroud of Turin. I suspect the new hospital management will be hoping the Bruce image is not an indelible mark.
With apologies to Basil Fawlty: "Two nil, Two nil, Two nil, Two nil". By the way, the crease is painted on the pitch for a reason.
Was it just a coincidence the answer to two different clues in two The Canberra Times cryptic crosswords were the same obscure subject known to quantum physicists? I refer to Schrodinger's cat. I do learn a lot from tackling these crosswords each day but I haven't discovered the name of the cat.
Canberra's community endowed sports clubs with land, expecting they would honour the implied social contract to enhance society's wellbeing. But it appears many choose to enrich themselves by appropriating public commons for development. ("More than 900 homes slated for Yowani", July 1, p17).
Putin has two proven tools for dealing with his Prigozhin problem: polonium and Novichok. Or will "the Devil's Venom" have an outing? It's ghastly, vicious, terrifying and Soviet-era. Ticks all boxes for Vlad the Viper.
The ACT Greens should be worried about next year's election. Their support for the annual kangaroo slaughter will be reflected at the ballot box. "Killing kangaroos with joeys in their pouches or young standing nearby is morally indefensible and completely reprehensible". Thank you Greens senator, Mehreen Faruqi.
We spend millions of dollars and campaign relentlessly to combat teen and youth suicide and yet we are now discussing and contemplating voluntary assisted dying for children as young as 14? There is something so very wrong with that.
While I don't condone the reaction of some French people to the shooting death of a man of Algerian descent by police it is in sharp contrast to what happens in Australia when an Indigenous person dies in police custody or is shot by them. There is hardly a murmur it seems and we just move on.
