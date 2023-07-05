Times Past: July 6, 1960

Reports from Moscow, Russia, on this day in 1960 were that the space race was well underway. The Canberra Times shared the news that a soviet dog named Courageous had returned safely to earth after its fifth space flight.
A one-stage ballistic rocket carrying Courageous and another dog plus a rabbit had successfully launched in the month of June and reached a height of about 130 miles. The rocket carried cameras for photographing cloud systems over a vast area, Radio Moscow said.
All the animals were in good condition, the Soviet news agent Tass reported the previous night. Courageous - which had been sent up to a height of 280 miles in past experiments - made two trips into space in July, 1959.
Radio Moscow said the latest rocket hauled a total weight in instruments, animals and power sources of about 4620 pounds.
It said valuable information was obtained on conditions in the upper layers of the atmosphere and the condition of the animals after landing was "satisfactory".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.