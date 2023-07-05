The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 6, 1960

By Jess Hollingsworth
July 6 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 6, 1960.
Reports from Moscow, Russia, on this day in 1960 were that the space race was well underway. The Canberra Times shared the news that a soviet dog named Courageous had returned safely to earth after its fifth space flight.

