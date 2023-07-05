The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Supreme Court hands stepdad suspended jail sentence for choking teenagers

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated July 5 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The offender, who is not named, leaves court on a previous occasion. Picture by Tim Piccione
The offender, who is not named, leaves court on a previous occasion. Picture by Tim Piccione

A stepfather who went into "dad mode" and choked two teenagers has avoided any significant time behind bars despite a judge condemning his retaliatory actions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.