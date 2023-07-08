During the Californian Gold Rush of the 1800s, Joshua Tree was not exempt from the mania, and up to 300 mines were developed within what are now the park's boundaries. Most miners failed because there turned out to be not much gold here at all, although some silver and copper was enough to keep a few operations going. The hike out to Barker Dam takes you past some of these old mines, an old windmill marking one of them, piles of rusty metal left abandoned at others. Even these old twisted shapes have a certain beauty, blending with the trees, an unintentional reference to the art of Noah Purifoy.