It wasn't the landscapes of southern California's desert that drew Noah Purifoy to live here. Sometimes burning and freezing in the same day, with dust storms that feel like they're scratching out your eyes, it isn't always as romantic as some like to paint it.
No, what brought Purifoy to Joshua Tree in 1989 was simple economics. After spending most of his adult life as an artist in Los Angeles, he could no longer afford to live in the city. So, at the age of 72, he came here because he had to.
But Purifoy had made his name with his "assemblage" works, creating art from junk, most famously from the scraps left from the Watts riots in LA in 1965. And so he did the same out here in the desert, turning the junk he found (and, you could argue, the scraps of his career) into an enormous outdoor gallery called the Noah Purifoy Desert Art Museum of Assemblage Art, where a gate of painted tires welcomes you, stacked toilets take on the shape of Roman marble, and broken television screens question your own relationship with the media.
Purifoy died in 2004, after spending 15 years creating his outdoor gallery, and it's been maintained by a foundation ever since. When I wander in one afternoon (it's free and there's nobody manning the entrance), I find the unnatural constructions of discarded human detritus oddly organic, as though the strange shapes have somehow grown from the harsh earth.
Or perhaps that's just what I wanted to see in the gallery after two days exploring the adjacent Joshua Tree National Park, where odd-shaped plants have definitely sprouted naturally in the extreme conditions. The eponymous Joshua Trees look like sculptures, thin trunks supporting spiky branches that end in clusters of green dagger-shaped leaves. Often standing tall and isolated, perhaps silhouetted by the sun, they will also sometimes group together to form a copse on a plain.
Joshua Tree is one of the most visited national parks in the USA (eighth out of 63, to be exact), in part because of its convenient location, only two hours' drive from Los Angeles, and also because so many of its highlights are easily accessible from its network of paved roads. But I like to think it's also the unique ecosystem here, and the landscape that creates, that is a draw for many visitors - especially those who are willing to leave those convenient roads and hike into the less-crowded areas.
That's exactly what I do, discovering that Joshua Tree National Park is in fact two deserts in one. In the north, the Mojave Desert gives rise to the Joshua Trees as well as piles of smooth boulders where rock climbers now ascend the walls once used by cattle rustlers as hideaways. Out here, the six-kilometre-long Lost Horse Mine hiking trail takes me past pink flowering cacti to a sandy valley with some of the largest Joshua Trees in the park.
Down south, though, the Mojave Desert ends and is replaced by the Colorado Desert, where the main floral attractions are the palm trees, particularly the enormous California Fan Palms that reach up to 20 metres high. They're only able to grow (in fact, thrive!) in these arid conditions because of cracks in the earth caused by the San Andreas Fault that allow water to come to the surface from subterranean reserves. I think the best way to see them is the Lost Palms Oasis hiking trail, 12 kilometres return, across dunes, through small canyons, and then down into a ravine full of the towering plants.
It's not just the meeting of the deserts that makes Joshua Tree so interesting - it's also the meeting of the natural and the cultural. Because before the land here was protected for its environment, some people thought they saw a different richness in the earth.
During the Californian Gold Rush of the 1800s, Joshua Tree was not exempt from the mania, and up to 300 mines were developed within what are now the park's boundaries. Most miners failed because there turned out to be not much gold here at all, although some silver and copper was enough to keep a few operations going. The hike out to Barker Dam takes you past some of these old mines, an old windmill marking one of them, piles of rusty metal left abandoned at others. Even these old twisted shapes have a certain beauty, blending with the trees, an unintentional reference to the art of Noah Purifoy.
While Los Angeles is one of the most popular cities for Australians to visit in the United States, I've personally always found the country's national parks to be more interesting than the urban centres. Joshua Tree National Park is the perfect way to experience both, with an overnight trip during a stay in LA blending the nature with the culture, just as the meeting of the two deserts creates a unique experience in itself.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
