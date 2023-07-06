The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 7, 1967

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
July 7 2023 - 12:00am
A large black and white photo showing a bank worker kneeling next to a large hole in the floor immediately draws curiosity on the front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1967. It turns out that a three-ton metal safe was no match for linoleum and wood flooring.

