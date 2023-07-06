Times Past: July 7, 1967

A large black and white photo showing a bank worker kneeling next to a large hole in the floor immediately draws curiosity on the front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1967. It turns out that a three-ton metal safe was no match for linoleum and wood flooring.
Witty comments about the Commonwealth Bank's slogan, "Get with the strength", were ten a cent at the bank's new ANU branch. The reason was that when a three-ton steel safe was being wheeled into the bank during the week it crashed through the floorboards.
The manager of the branch, Mr B. H. Murphy, said that the safe crashed through the floor when a trolley wheel left its hard wooden track. It fell 18 inches and landed on its side on the ground.
An attempt to raise it failed when a chain being used broke under the weight. One man working on the recovery operation narrowly missed injury when the safe fell back into the hole. Another attempt to raise it was to be made on the weekend.
Meanwhile the safe was sitting on the ground surrounded by shattered floorboards, torn linoleum and scaffolding.
Mr Murphy said that fortunately, no one had wanted anything out of the safe during the week, and he hoped that the combination lock would still work when the safe was retrieved.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.