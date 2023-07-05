Simaima Taufa kept her head down. When she spoke, it was only to ask: "Which brick wall did you want me to run through?"
Now one of the NRLW's most damaging players will captain the Canberra Raiders' inaugural women's team in tandem with Zahara Temara.
And when she speaks? She declares "we can win this premiership".
Taufa and Temara will lead the Raiders in their season opener against the Cronulla Sharks on July 23.
The Canberra lock is confident that outing at Shark Park could be the beginning of something special.
"We've got a group that are competitors, that are leaders in their own right. They've got all the talent in the world to win this premiership," Taufa said.
"We're going to work really hard to make sure we're a team that is out there to compete. We're not going to be content in just being the new club, and be content in being a part of the NRLW.
"Like every club, we want to win that premiership and we're on the right track with what we've been able to build together as a group, both on and off the field to get us to be where we want to be at."
Taufa and Temara were virtually unbackable favourites when Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick opted to have co-captains during Canberra's first NRLW season.
At 29, Taufa has become a mainstay at State of Origin and Test level, while captaining Parramatta to last year's NRLW decider. Temara has already won a title with the Sydney Roosters.
"When I started, I didn't see myself as a leader. I was shy, didn't want to talk," Taufa said.
"I just let my action speak for itself. It was head down, chip away. That was me as a player.
"With me and 'Z' growing within this game, we've seen ourselves grow as people and grow in confidence.
"With everything we've been able to learn in this game, with the setbacks, the triumphs, and the successes, we've both been able to be a part of, that shapes us to be the leaders we are today."
Borthwick took the playing group into the theatre at the Raiders' Braddon headquarters before training on Monday.
It was supposed to be a run of the mill session spent breaking down plays.
Then a tearful Taufa and Temara saw their faces on the screen.
As if there was any doubt, the pair would lead the Raiders into their inaugural NRLW campaign, with fullback Apii Nicholls serving as their deputy.
"They sort of blindsided us," Temara grinned.
Taufa and Temara then stood in front of the group to speak about what the captaincy means. The latter couldn't find the words.
Temara admits she isn't the biggest talker outside the confines of a football field, but get her on the park and you'll find her barking instructions.
"I do try to lead and I'm comfortable with giving the girls a spray every now and then," Temara said.
"I do try to take notes from 'Maims' and past leaders I've been with. I'm a lot into culture, standards and living by our club values."
As for what those notes might show?
"Do those selfless acts. [Taufa] is a massive selfless player, and she is always the hardest worker in the room," Temara said.
"She's a big inspiration. I don't know if she will like me saying this sort of stuff, but she is a big inspiration for me and she motivates the hell out of the girls."
