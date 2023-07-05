While Tuesday's decision by the RBA to hold the cash rate at 4.1 per cent would have come as a relief to the federal government this does not absolve it of its obligation to revisit cost-of-living relief for those doing it hardest right now.
While acting Treasurer Katy Gallagher was quick to roll out the line that the May budget had provided cost-of-living relief "where we could" and that this had been "carefully calibrated", much has changed since then.
Two more cash rate hikes came into effect and energy price rises of up to 25 and 29 per cent are in the pipeline.
There is also growing concern that Australia, despite Dr Lowe's upbeat assessment this week, is drifting ever closer to a recession and much higher unemployment.
Germany is already there, Britain is well on the way and there are grave fears for both the US and Chinese economies.
The inflation rate for June, while lower than expected at 6.8 per cent, is still 3.8 per cent above the top end of the target band.
The cost of everything - with the welcome exception of petrol and diesel - just keeps going up.
On that point it is important to note that while fuel prices have come off from their peaks the fall at the bowser is much, much less than the fall in the price of oil.
Somebody, somewhere, is obviously making a lot of money at the expense of Australian consumers - especially those in regional and rural Australia who can't access public transport or cycle or walk to work.
While there have been welcome increases in the basic wage, pensions and JobSeeker, none of these have actually matched inflation - let alone soaring energy costs that are running at three and four times the inflation rate. This has been leaving battlers on fixed incomes further and further behind every month.
The unfortunate reality is that those at the bottom of the wealth and income pyramid - who do less to contribute to rising inflation than anybody else - are suffering the most as a result of the battle to rein it in.
That is neither fair nor equitable. It is actually the antithesis of the Australian fair go.
Given there have been numerous reports of an explosion in the number of rough sleepers, of mums and dads having to take second jobs in order to put food on the table, and grave levels of hardship, the onus is clearly on the government to do more.
There is no doubt that it has the capacity to do so given the other major change since the May budget has been a dramatic increase in the 2022-23 final surplus.
When Dr Chalmers delivered the budget the surplus was expected to be $4.2 billion.
It is now expected to be almost five times that at around $20 billion as a result of the strong job market which is delivering record amounts of income tax and elevated commodity prices.
Given that Dr Lowe has made it quite clear this week's rates pause is at best only temporary - "some further tightening of monetary policy may be required" - surely now is the time to throw a lifeline to those living hand-to-mouth and day-to-day.
Targeted cost-of-living relief for people who are having to choose to either "heat or eat", who can't afford for their children to play sport or to go on school excursions, and who are cutting back on doctors visits and prescription medicines won't have an inflationary effect.
It is unlikely to be spent on white goods, widescreen televisions, new cars, holidays or house renovations. What it would do is give battlers breathing space.
Instead of leaving charities to do the heavy lifting the Albanese government should be offering people a helping hand. We live in a society, not just an economy.
