If you like motoring, or just the things that you can do in your time off when you have a personal vehicle of some specific sort, then there are many reasons why you should be very much in favour of the states and territories investing in better public transit systems, whether you'll be using them yourself or not.
That may seem weird at first, but to me, trudging through traffic (or just keeping to my own lane with the cruise control on) is not my idea of motoring enthusiasm.
Carving up a racing circuit (or some other purposeful venue, either on a track day or at a club event), exploring the trails in a National Park (or another 4x4 area), or cruising somewhere with a club (or just a group of mates), are the kinds of things I think of when the term enthusiasm is applied.
So, whether you'll use them yourself or not, you should also be in favour of more comprehensive and safer walking and cycling options (that fully connect people between their residence and workplace), as well as urban planning which minimises the commute from the homes that those workers can realistically afford to live in (how does a small business get its entry-level staff if they can't get to the workplace?).
The more people that take public transport, or walk, or ride a bicycle (or work from home for that matter), the fewer vehicles there will be congesting the roads of densely-developed areas during busy periods for everyone who has no other option or genuinely needs their vehicle in order to do their job (some trades, repairers, technicians, installers, drivers, and cleaners, for example).
Similarly, not needing a personal vehicle to get to work increases social mobility (which is a person's ability to get themselves and/or their children out of poverty and into being active participants in the economy).
Having to obtain a private vehicle as another up-front cost in order to get paid work is a significant barrier to escaping poverty (my layperson's understanding of economics is the whole point of economic growth is to increase living standards; but if we have a system that needs to hold some people down on purpose to reduce demand instead of us doing something about supply, then what's the actual point of growth?). Plus, multiple examples in Europe show that fewer cars in a busy business district means more foot traffic and more business, not less.
A big one you'd surely notice is, the less fossil fuel being purchased for ICE vehicles, the lower the price seems to get. Just look at any of the lockdown periods.
That, in turn, helps with inflation. The price of fuel dropping had a huge impact on lowering the inflation figures released at the end of June 2023, which in turn contributed to the Reserve Bank of Australia putting a pause on the official cash rate for only the third time in over a year instead of raising it again.
Less usage of roads also leads to slower deterioration of them, which in turn lowers the cost of maintaining them.
If you can take public transport yourself, you can take advantage of that in other ways.
For the years that the train (and walking the rest) was a viable option for me, I used to watch videos or write various ideas that came to me (which I got columns out of later), or do some extra work (to get paid a little extra, or just shorten my time in the office).
Getting back onto the enthusiasm, you can also avoid compromises on your vehicle that make it more able to cope with traffic. That might be not needing to use your tow rig to commute, or being able to modify your vehicle more for the fun stuff on the weekends, or just retaining more of its value by not racking up the odometer reading so quickly.
Less usage of a vehicle can also lower the insurance premium (especially if you shop around), and lower the maintenance costs by not having such a short time between scheduled services and replacing parts like tyres.
More transit also means not having to drive into busy areas even if you only need or want to go occasionally. If you don't need to drive, you also don't need to park. Also on that, parking lots and car parks can be heat sinks that make areas hotter in summer.
Then there's the issue of air quality in cities, which matters to anyone who works there or just visits, and the resultant impact on the health system matters to everyone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.