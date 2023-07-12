The Canberra Times
Why motoring enthusiasts should want better public transit

By Sam Hollier
July 12 2023 - 10:00am
The more investment in good public transport, the better for everyone. Picture Shutterstock
If you like motoring, or just the things that you can do in your time off when you have a personal vehicle of some specific sort, then there are many reasons why you should be very much in favour of the states and territories investing in better public transit systems, whether you'll be using them yourself or not.

