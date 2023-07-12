Having to obtain a private vehicle as another up-front cost in order to get paid work is a significant barrier to escaping poverty (my layperson's understanding of economics is the whole point of economic growth is to increase living standards; but if we have a system that needs to hold some people down on purpose to reduce demand instead of us doing something about supply, then what's the actual point of growth?). Plus, multiple examples in Europe show that fewer cars in a busy business district means more foot traffic and more business, not less.