Having our children try as many different flavours as possible from a young age is one of the most important aspects of teaching children how to eat. It's not all about how many nutrients and veggies they eat, it's about setting them up with the palette to readily accept foods with different flavours and textures. Exposing kids to a wide variety of flavours and textures will widen the types of food they will eat and in turn give parents more choice in what we can feed them!