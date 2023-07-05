The Canberra Times
ACT police use new anti-hoon laws to suspend licences and impound cars

By Peter Brewer
Updated July 6 2023 - 8:29am, first published 5:30am
A speeding Ferrari F8 was impounded for 90 days. Picture supplied
In just over two weeks since the ACT's new dangerous driving laws came into effect, police say six drivers have had their licences suspended and a number of vehicles seized, including a $485,000 Ferrari F8.

