In just over two weeks since the ACT's new dangerous driving laws came into effect, police say six drivers have had their licences suspended and a number of vehicles seized, including a $485,000 Ferrari F8.
Anti-hoon legislation had been a long time coming in the ACT. For years, the territory was an outlier around the country on tough driving laws.
But the death of 20-year-old Matthew McLuckie on Hindmarsh Drive in May last year, killed when his car was hit head-on by a female driver in a stolen vehicle speeding toward him on the wrong side of the road, generated strong community momentum for change which culminated in an ACT Assembly committee inquiry and tough anti-hoon laws to align with those of surrounding NSW.
A 19-year-old P-plate driver from Banks was the first Canberran with the dubious distinction of having his licence immediately suspended.
He was caught driving at 147kmh in a 90kmh zone on the Monaro Highway.
Across the weekend of July 1-2, a 43-year-old man driving a red Ferrari F8 and a 22-year-old man driving a white Ford Falcon had their vehicles seized for excessive speeding.
Earlier this week, a 21-year-old woman was detected driving at 133kmh in an 80kmh zone, while two P-plate drivers - a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man - were detected street racing on rain-soaked roads at 105kmh in the 60kmh zone on Athllon Drive about 11.30pm on Tuesday.
All drivers receiving an Immediate Suspension Notice (ISN) lose their licences for 90 days.
If a vehicle is seized, owners pay for the tow to the police impound yard at Mitchell, and for storage.
The officer in charge of ACT Road Policing, Inspector Paul Hutcheson said police will have no hesitation in using these new laws in order to make roads safer.
"This important change allows police to take immediate action against an offender, taking away their vehicle or licence, and thereby their means to commit further offences," Inspector Hutcheson said.
"Throughout July, police will also target intimidating driving, burnouts, tailgating, menacing driving, and street racing.
"I would encourage anyone who witnesses hoon driving or dangerous driving in the community to report that activity to police."
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.