I was so upset when Ash Barty retired from tennis. Here she was, an actual Australian sporting success - world number one in fact - who never ever ever behaved like a spoilt brat. Never. No tantrums. Just victory after victory. When we were down in the dumps because of the pandemic, she won two out of three Grand Slams and cheered us on, cheered us up.
Now she is coming to save Australia from itself! As our supply of babies dwindles, once again Ash Barty, eternal world number one tennis player in my eyes, delivers.
On Tuesday night, Barty and her partner Garry Kissick announced the birth of baby Hayden on Instagram. And how good is the name?!? Maybe it's after Matt Hayden, one of our greatest cricket players.
Mind you, the tennis fraternity already has its eyes on the young'un. Wimbledon's Instagram account asking if Hayden will be a: "Future Wimbledon champ? Congratulations!"
Australia has a shortage of babies right now. Despite predictions it would be nonstop baby-making when we had nothing else to do during the pandemic, young people recognised that life was too uncertain to make hay or even make babies. We had a spike in conceptions during lockdowns which led to just over 19,000 babies born between April and June 2021 in NSW in public hospitals. Now it's down to just under 16,000 - as it was back in 2010.
ANU demographer Liz Allen predicted the slump. She says we didn't have the necessary ingredients for a boom. Not enough people partnering, not enough spare money to go out on the town and meet people, not enough certain housing, and definitely not enough wage increases to support those extra mouths. And the age of women having their first babies is rising, which makes the window for having another one or even another one even smaller (a quarter of mums are over 35). (Guilty as charged. I had three and now have three grandies, Levi, Ari and new baby Mabel). Allen has seven kids - and I'm jealous.
When I ask her if she's planning more, she says: "Anyone who has children will tell you that it is not a decision one enters into lightly. It is a complex negotiation of change after we have children."
Shrinking populations are definitely good for the planet - but are they good for our local communities?
Caloundra West on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, for example, is booming. It welcomed 1800 new residents between 2021-2022. Charlemont, on Geelong's outskirts, had the highest percentage growth for a region with 15 per cent. But these are internal movements, with the capital cities all losing out. What happens when everyone decides they want to move to Australia's most liveable areas, where everything, including sunshine and close beaches, is on tap? And what happens to all the schools which will close because those new residents are just not having babies?
The good news is that Ash Barty is just 27 years old and has plenty of time to contribute an entire Davis Cup team and if Hayden gets a sister, an entire Billie Jean King team. Nah, not really, love kids but not even I would wish 12 children on anyone.
*puggles are baby echidnas. We hope Ash and Garry take this as a compliment.
- Police officer Kristian White made his first appearance before Cooma Court Local Court via video link on Wednesday over the Tasering of great-grandmother Clare Nowland, who later died from injuries sustained in the May incident.
- The Albanese government has appointed Department of Foreign Affairs' Pacific Office head Ewen McDonald as Australia's first Special Envoy for the Pacific and Regional Affairs. He will also take on the job of the next High Commissioner to the Republic of Fiji.
- Sporting fans and concert goers are being surveilled using facial recognition technology (FRT) at Australia's major venues, sparking calls for national regulation. Consumer advocacy group CHOICE has revealed stadiums including the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Sydney Cricket Ground and Qudos Bank Arena include FRT use within their conditions of entry.
THEY SAID IT: "You can learn many things from children. How much patience you have, for instance." Franklin P Jones
YOU SAID IT: Echidna said we need Voices for the Voice. You agree.
Michelle writes from Forster: "It is so disappointing that we have to do a referendum in the first place. But our white society is racist, they just don't want to say it out loud, that we white people had no right to take their land and slaughter them and take their land as our own. Isn't it time that we made right the wrongs of the past and rise up to the challenge.
Monica writes: The worst influence, in my opinion, comes from the few Indigenous people in Parliament who push for the 'no' vote. They are given far too much 'airtime' by the media. Are they truly speaking for their Indigenous constituents? We are told there are enough Indigenous representatives in our government already, so we don't need The Voice .. or to vote 'No' because as it stands, The Voice is 'not enough' .. I for one, will be voting 'Yes' because no matter what, it is a step in the right direction!
Jane writes: I'm really, very concerned if "YES" fails. The scaremongering misinformation is simply a way to detract from the irrelevance of those who are shouting NO so loudly. They've found a rallying point, politicising something that should have been enshrined in the Constitution from the day it was written. Personally, I will be deeply ashamed of this country if it doesn't pass.
Erik writes: I'm voting yes mainly because I love this country and having the voice of those who cared for it for 60,000 years audible is essential for its future. The last 235 years show that we non-Indigenous people don't have a clue.
Ray writes: At our Retirement Village we recently had a well-balanced presentation on the Uluru Statement and the up-coming referendum. Afterwards a villager said to me that it was a pity we didn't hear the "other side". Occupation, Massacre, Stolen Generation - what "other side?
And Phil writes: I'm off to see what I can do to help the Yes campaign.
Lorraine asks: And is the Echidna also writing a piece on why we should vote No?
Answer: Not from this little monotreme.
Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.
