ANU demographer Liz Allen predicted the slump. She says we didn't have the necessary ingredients for a boom. Not enough people partnering, not enough spare money to go out on the town and meet people, not enough certain housing, and definitely not enough wage increases to support those extra mouths. And the age of women having their first babies is rising, which makes the window for having another one or even another one even smaller (a quarter of mums are over 35). (Guilty as charged. I had three and now have three grandies, Levi, Ari and new baby Mabel). Allen has seven kids - and I'm jealous.