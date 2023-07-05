The Canberra Times

Linda Burney accuses Peter Dutton of 'bully boy tactics', no campaign of 'Trump style politics'

By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated July 5 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:35pm
Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney hit out at "no" campaign group Fair Australia and Peter Dutton on Wednesday, accusing the Opposition Leader of "bully boy tactics" following his earlier criticism of businesses supporting the Voice to Parliament.

