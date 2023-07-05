The Canberra Times
Replacement bridges for Umbagong District Park open after two years

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
Updated July 6 2023 - 6:39am, first published 5:30am
One of the two newly constructed bridges in Umbagong District Park. Picture supplied
One of the two newly constructed bridges in Umbagong District Park. Picture supplied

Two new pedestrian bridges have opened in Umbagong District Park, replacing ageing wooden bridges that had been closed for more than two years.

