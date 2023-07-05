The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Photos

ACT weather: Fog blanketed Canberra early Thursday morning with elevated snow likely

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated July 6 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 7:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Female soccer players compete in the Kanga Cup in the fog at Southwell Park. Picture by Karleen Minney
Female soccer players compete in the Kanga Cup in the fog at Southwell Park. Picture by Karleen Minney

Canberrans have woken up on Thursday morning under thick blankets of fog, no doubt making it harder than usual to get out from under their bed covers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.