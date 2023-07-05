Canberrans have woken up on Thursday morning under thick blankets of fog, no doubt making it harder than usual to get out from under their bed covers.
The Bureau of Meteorology revealed it dropped to minus 3.5 degrees in Canberra's west on Thursday morning, and the day was expected to reach 12 degrees in the afternoon.
The fog seemed to be clearing just after 8.30am in elevated parts of Canberra, but rolled back in after 9am and remained thick.
The Canberra Times understands no flights were delayed or cancelled by the fog, unlike last week when similar fog hit the capital.
A duty forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology said there was a cold front expected to arrive in Canberra later in the day.
She also said snow was expected on the Brindabella Ranges as this cold front reached the capital and surrounding regions.
While the forecast for this week has looked like a lot of rain, parents and players attending Kanga Cup games on Thursday will be relieved to hear the rain will likely hold off until the afternoon.
However, showers are expected on Friday, as well as strong winds. The Bureau forecasts a relatively warm minimum of 4 degrees before reaching a max of 11.
The wettest day of the week will be Saturday, with a maximum of eight millimetres likely.
A minimum of 3 degrees is likely, with 25 to 40 kmh winds taking the day to a maximum of 11 degrees.
Rain and strong winds will continue until Sunday, with a maximum of just two millimetres of rain expected and a potential for 40kmh winds throughout the day.
A minimum of 5 degrees will start the day, which is forecast to reach 12 degrees.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
