David Brooke accused of indecent assault at Kanga Cup 'team building'

By Tim Piccione
Updated July 6 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 9:45am
David Brooke leaves court Thursday. Picture by Tim Piccione

A New Zealand police officer has been charged with indecently assaulting a teenager during "team building activities" prior to a national football tournament in Canberra, where he was refereeing.

