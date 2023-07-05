A New Zealand police officer has been charged with indecently assaulting a teenager during "team building activities" prior to a national football tournament in Canberra, where he was refereeing.
Police claim several people witnessed the senior referee's alleged indecent assault of a 16-year-old on Saturday, two days before play at the Kanga Cup began.
David Brooke, 66, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with one count of indecency against a young person under special care.
Details of the alleged act are still unknown.
The New Zealand resident was released from custody when prosecutors did not oppose his bail application.
He attended court wearing a Kanga Cup-branded tracksuit hoodie and spoke very quietly when asked by magistrate Robert Cook: "Do you understand that charge?"
"Yes," Brooke replied.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Police arrested him on Wednesday evening at his accommodation after several reports of the alleged incident.
The Kanga Cup, held annually in Canberra, is billed as the "largest international youth football tournament in the southern hemisphere".
The investigation is ongoing and Brooke is set to face court again on July 31.
Police are urging any victims of indecent or sexual assault to report them by attending a police station or calling 131444.
You can also submit an online report for historical sexual assault for incidents that occurred more than six months ago.
If your report relates to this matter, please quote 7473948.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.