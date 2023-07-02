Will AI ever be able to replace stand-up comedians?

A horse walked into a bar. The barman says: "Why the long face?"
This is a classic joke but, if this joke was a university course, it would require several prerequisites as prior knowledge before getting it.
Firstly, there are many jokes in the series of a person, or nationality of person, or animal, walking into a bar. As soon as you hear the first line, you are expecting a joke.
Secondly, you need to understand that there is an old stereotype of a barman with a sympathetic ear listening to patrons telling them their woes.
You need to also be familiar with 'a long face' meaning someone is sad.
Lastly, you need to be aware of the physical characteristics of a horse.
With all of that knowledge, the clever nuance of this joke is, in a typical "someone walks into a bar" joke, there is usually some interaction from the customer, but in this gag the line from the barman completes the joke.
Often we don't really think about why we find a joke funny, we just laugh. I apologise if the above analysis ruins this joke for you forever but, in the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it is important to analyse and define what is funny.
As it turns out, AI isn't that funny.
Researchers continually asked AI to tell a joke. For AI to deliver a joke, at some point, humour had to be analysed and instructions given as to how to create humour.
After being asked to tell a joke 1008 times, over 90 per cent of the jokes delivered were just a variation of 25 standard joke setups. Remember that most of AI's joke bank is just a list of jokes already publicly available.
Will AI progress in understanding funny? In some areas of humour, absolutely, but in others it is difficult.
AI humour often relies on homonyms or puns.
Take another classic. A bear walks into a bar and says to the barman: "Please give me a ... ... ...beer."
"Why the big pause?," asks the bartender. The bear replies: "I don't know, I was born with them".
This relies on the same sound for paws and pause. It is the type of joke that AI can typically generate.
Some humour relies on observation and shared experience. This type is much harder for AI to generate as AI doesn't share experiences.
For example a friend might tell you they struggled to carry 10 grocery bags in from their car, but that it was better than making two trips.
Most people hearing this chuckle to themselves about when they did it, too.
The best comedians rely upon the fact observational humour is universally familiar, but hasn't necessarily been consciously noted by the audience, and the statements can't be too obvious or too obscure.
That is all I have time for as I am off to the capital of India for lunch. I hear they have a new deli! Sorry about that.
