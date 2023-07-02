The Canberra Times
Opinion

Will AI ever be able to replace stand-up comedians?

By Mathew Dickerson
Updated July 6 2023 - 9:49am, first published July 2 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will artificial intelligence ever be able to replace stand-up comedians?
Will artificial intelligence ever be able to replace stand-up comedians?

A horse walked into a bar. The barman says: "Why the long face?"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.