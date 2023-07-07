Times Past: July 8, 1993

In what would be a last visit, two very special Canberrans were chosen to head back to the Western Front in August of 1993.
Robert Comb, 93, had some friends he would like to catch up with. He had not seen them for the best part of 75 years and it was time he paid his respects. Mr Comb, of Griffith, was one of the 14 World War I veterans chosen from around Australia to take part in a commemorative pilgrimage to the Western Front, led by the minister for veteran affairs, senator John Faulkner.
The other chosen Canberran was Erica Weller, 83, of Weston - one of seven war widows who would make the trip.
Mr Comb said the pilgrimage would probably bring back sad memories. "There are a lot of dead men I would like to see," he said. Mr Comb was a member of the 23rd Battalion, 2nd Division.
Mrs Weller, whose husband had passed 35 years prior, said she was happy to be chosen. It would be good to see where her husband had fought, although she had been only nine years old when peace was declared. "Being there will bring it home to me," she said.
A total of 240 veterans were chosen to go on the trip, with an average age of 95.
