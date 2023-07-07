Times Past: July 8, 1993

Robert Comb, 93, had some friends he would like to catch up with. He had not seen them for the best part of 75 years and it was time he paid his respects. Mr Comb, of Griffith, was one of the 14 World War I veterans chosen from around Australia to take part in a commemorative pilgrimage to the Western Front, led by the minister for veteran affairs, senator John Faulkner.

