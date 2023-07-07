The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: July 8, 1993

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
July 8 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: July 8, 1993
Times Past: July 8, 1993

In what would be a last visit, two very special Canberrans were chosen to head back to the Western Front in August of 1993.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.