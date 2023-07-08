The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: July 9, 1983

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
July 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: July 9, 1983
Times Past: July 9, 1983

The $100 note and $1 coin were a distant second thought when the new decimal currency was introduced in 1966. On this day, The Canberra Times reported that from 1984, the new note and coin would come into circulation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.