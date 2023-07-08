Times Past: July 9, 1983

The $100 note and $1 coin were a distant second thought when the new decimal currency was introduced in 1966. On this day, The Canberra Times reported that from 1984, the new note and coin would come into circulation.
The coin was described as round and about the same size, but slightly thicker, than a 10c piece. It would be a distinctive gold colour and have interrupted milling to help with identification by touch.
One side of the coin would carry the traditional effigy of the Queen, but the final design for the other side had not been decided.
The $100 note would be longer than the $50 note to help the visually impaired. Other design details and the date of issue were to be announced by the Reserve Bank.
Paul Keating said the $1 coin had been under construction for some time. The short and declining life of $1 notes in circulation had indicated the Commonwealth could make substantial savings by introducing the coin.
The coin had been designed after questionnaires were sent to major currency users including banks and some financial institutions, retailers, the vending industry and a number of public authorities. Some organisations concerned with the welfare of the visually impaired were also consulted.
The introduction of the $100 note would bring Australia into line with the range of note issues available in some other OCED countries.
