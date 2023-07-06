When you think ballroom and Latin dancing there is a certain genre of music that comes to mind.
But Burn the Floor has told Canberra audiences to throw their expectations out of the window as its latest performance lands in the capital this month.
The Australian ballroom dance company has for the first time collaborated with First Nations musician Mitch Tambo to create Walanbaa Yulu-Gi. It embraces a mix of Indigenous culture and music with favourite ballroom and Latin styles, from waltz, foxtrot, samba, rumba, and tango, to swing and jive, mixed with Mitch Tambo's unique sound, accompanied by vocalist, wife and partner Lea Firth who will be joined by First Nations' outstanding, contemporary dancer, Albert David.
"Burn the Floor approached me and basically could feel and hear in my music that our visions aligned in terms of breaking stigma and stereotypes and creating something new and fresh," Tambo says.
"I'm all about breaking confinements and breaking stigma and stereotypes, and creating something that the next generation can look to and hopefully empower them to dream big and not feel like they have to forsake any elements of their own identity to belong, no matter what race or religion or gender, or sexuality you identify with that.
"You weren't born to just fit a mould, you were born to be uniquely beautiful."
Tambo will perform his own musical compositions, taking to the stage with 20 dancers, vocalists, and musicians. They will also be backed by a range of Australian rock classics including Midnight Oil's Power and the Passion, INXS's Never Tear Me Apart, ACDC's Highway to Hell, the Bee Gees' Staying Alive, and Cold Chisel's Khe Shan, plus You're the Voice which will be sung by Tambo in the Gamilaraay language.
"Within this show, you will see a current of reconciliation, even though that's not really the intent, but that's what you'll see. That's what happens when you come together and work together," Tambo says.
Burn the Floor's Walanbaa Yulu-Gi will be at Canberra Theatre on August 9. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
