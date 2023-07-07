Rosy-cheeked and blush at the ready

Whether you're into minimal make-up or you love to wear multiple layers, there's nothing that brings life to your face quite like a great blush. It's used to make the skin look youthful and vibrant - a natural and healthy flush. Like all make-up products, there are varying ways to apply it, and this will be different for every face.
We know that when it comes to colours, textures and applicators that the make-up market is saturated, but having so many options allows you to try multiple products to see which is right for your skin, and your look.
Liquid, or cream blush, is a great option if you're wanting a natural and dewy look. It often lasts much longer, can be built up depending on your desired effect, and has the ability to blend naturally into your other cream products. The great thing about cream is that it's easy to reapply if you should need to. If your skin is mature, cream blush may be the best way to go. It's a great way to keep the skin feeling moisturised, and unlike powder, won't rest as easily in your fine lines or wrinkles.
Alternatively, there's powdered blush. Usually a thicker product, it can absorb excess oil, so may be a great option if you have naturally oily skin, and are hoping for a matte finish.
When it comes to where you should wear it, the apples of your cheeks have always been popular, as it promotes a healthy flush. Additionally, by applying a smidge on the bridge of your nose, it gives a sun-kissed effect. Applying the blush from the middle of your cheekbones and in a motion towards your temples will make your face look more angular and can be great for a dramatic evening look.
You have the option to use either a brush or your finger when applying it to your face. It's recommended to use a brush with powdered blush, as it's easier to sweep in the motion that you like, and your finger or a make-up blender for cream, as it's easier to smudge and blend with your liquid makeup.
