Rosy-cheeked and blush at the ready

Liquid, or cream blush, is a great option if you're wanting a natural and dewy look. It often lasts much longer, can be built up depending on your desired effect, and has the ability to blend naturally into your other cream products. The great thing about cream is that it's easy to reapply if you should need to. If your skin is mature, cream blush may be the best way to go. It's a great way to keep the skin feeling moisturised, and unlike powder, won't rest as easily in your fine lines or wrinkles.