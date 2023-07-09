The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 10, 1994

By Jess Hollingsworth
July 10 2023 - 5:30am
Alpacas have soared in popularity over the last couple of decades and can now be seen on almost every semi-rural plot imaginable. On the outskirts of Sutton, there is an entire farm of alpacas that allows anyone can get up close and personal.

