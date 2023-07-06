The Canberra Times
Tourist influx, mining exports help drive strong trade result


By Adrian Rollins
July 7 2023 - 5:30am
Services exports have surged to a record high $8.8 billion, exceeding the highest point reached before the pandemic, as international tourists and students arrive in numbers not seen in three years.

