Services exports have surged to a record high $8.8 billion, exceeding the highest point reached before the pandemic, as international tourists and students arrive in numbers not seen in three years.
In a result that highlights the complicated task facing the Reserve Bank of Australia as it works to slow demand to bring down inflation, the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported that the trade surplus widened to almost $11.8 billion in May as offshore sales of goods and services reached $57.7 billion, offset by $45.9 billion of imports.
The value of international tourism has more than doubled in the past year to reach $5.6 billion in May, contributing to the big rebound in services exports.
Westpac senior economist Andrew Hanlan said the 1.4 per cent increase in service exports including a 2.2 per cent lift in tourism, which in "dollar terms [is] back at levels in line with that pre-COVID".
At the same time, fewer Australians are heading overseas.
Spending on international travel fell almost 4 per cent in May, resulting in a tourism trade balance heavily skewed in Australia's favour.
The country is also benefiting from strong demand for iron ore, coal, gas and other commodities, which has helped push the value of goods exports to $48.9 billion.
While commodity prices have eased from record levels reached a year ago, they remain at historically high levels, boosting export earnings.
The earnings are, in turn, helping to sustain economic activity and employment and contributing to the federal government's revenue windfall.
Demand for Australia's commodities, particularly iron ore and coal, has been fueled by China's decision late last year to dump its COVID zero policy and subsequently begin to lift some of the barriers it had imposed on Australian imports, including coal, wine, barley, timber and lobster.
READ MORE:
While the global economy is expected to slow this year, Treasury forecasts China to grow by 5.75 per cent this year. This has been accompanied by a rapid recovery in Australia's thermal coal exports to the giant Asian economy after it imposed an unofficial ban in late 2020.
While Australians appear to have pulled back on international travel in May, they are spending up on cars.
There was a 30 per cent surge in passenger vehicle imports to a record $4.1 billion, helping push the total value of consumer goods imports up 7.7 per cent.
The result has been underlined by CommSec figures showing sales of luxury cars including Ferrari, Bentley, and Tesla have soared to in excess of 120,000 a year, well above the pre-pandemic record.
The trade result adds weight to RBA expectations that economic slowdown will not result in recession.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.