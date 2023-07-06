The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Tyahn Bell says students face challenges at university in response to low graduation rates

By Dechlan Brennan
Updated July 7 2023 - 7:22am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was at high school when Indigenous student Tyahn Bell felt that she was in a no-win situation when it came to academic success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.