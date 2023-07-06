The Canberra Times
Rival NRL clubs challenge Canberra Raiders in race to sign Gold Coast Titans star David Fifita

Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 6 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 1:30pm
David Fifita is in the Raiders' sights. Picture Getty Images
More NRL clubs are rivalling the Raiders' bid to lure David Fifita from the Titans as the Maroons star considers whether to take up the free agency clause in his contract after his State of Origin duties.

