The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Clare O'Neil confirms 'big baby' Donald Trump Jnr did not 'get cancelled'

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated July 6 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil and Donald Trump Jnr. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Getty Images
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil and Donald Trump Jnr. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Getty Images

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has not held back on the controversy over Donald Trump Jnr's cancelled Australian speaking tour, describing him - in now deleted tweets - as "a big baby who isn't very popular" while insisting he got a visa and he did not "get cancelled".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.