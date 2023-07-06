Canberra Racing Club chief executive Darren Pearce is confident a landmark new agreement with TAB and Sky Racing will future proof the industry in the ACT.
The deal will see Canberra race meetings provided priority coverage in Australia and broadcast into 68 countries as part of a partnership set to last until 2029.
TAB will continue to sponsor the successful Federal series and will introduce a number of initiatives as Thoroughbred Park's official wagering partner through to 2030.
"This partnership is a new era for racing in Canberra,'' Tabcorp executive Katherine Morgan said.
"It brings together our entire ecosystem to grow the club, from creating innovative race day activations for patrons at the track to using our media network to give Canberra a global footprint.
"TAB is the industry partner and this long-term partnership is built to create an exciting long term and sustainable future for racing in Canberra and to attract new audiences to the Canberra races.
"TAB has accelerated a digital transformation with new products to improve the customer experience and the Canberra Racing Club will benefit from that transformation."
The new deal comes on the back of Tuesday's announcement of an overhaul of the Canberra racing calendar.
The Canberra Cup and Black Opal will now be held on a bumper race card in March, with Saturday meetings also introduced.
Pearce is confident the changes lay the foundation for a successful future for the industry.
"We couldn't be prouder to partner with Sky to showcase Canberra's fantastic racing around the globe and shine a light on our vibrant capital,'' he said.
"TAB are investing strategically for growth and are the right partners for our club. We look forward to growing together and bringing exciting innovations to racing fans everywhere.
"These momentous partnerships are a really big win for our club and will be great contributors in our drive for sustainable and long-term growth for everyone invested in Canberra racing.
"The agreement will see the continuation of the TAB Federal series, a popular and established brand which see's significant interest from a media and wagering perspective at each of our meetings.
"The Listed TAB Canberra Cup is in a fantastic position to further grow its profile with the 2022 quinella in Arapaho and Explosive Jack going onto Group One glory in subsequent Autumn features, the Tancred and Sydney Cup respectively."
